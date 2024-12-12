Remarks on CASA-1000 project: Tajik minister seeks clarification from power minister

ISLAMABAD: Tajikistan’s Minister for Energy and Water Resources, Juma Daler Shofaqir, has reportedly sought clarification from Pakistan’s Minister for Power, Awais Leghari, regarding his recent remarks on the CASA-1000 project, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Minister Shofaqir is visiting Pakistan to attend the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) meeting, which took place on December 10-11 in Islamabad. The meeting was initially scheduled for November 28-29 but had been postponed due to protests by PTI.

Recently, Pakistan’s Power Minister expressed concerns, stating that the uncertain situation in Afghanistan should persist to delay the implementation of the CASA-1000 project.

On November 1, 2024, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Dushanbe met with Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Juma Daler Shofaqir, to discuss the upcoming 7th Session of the Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC). During their meeting, they reviewed the proposed agenda and discussed the importance of the CASA-1000 project for strengthening Pakistan-Tajikistan bilateral relations. Minister Shofaqir emphasized that CASA-1000 is a flagship initiative with the potential to serve as a catalyst for regional cooperation and underlined the need for all possible efforts to ensure its timely completion.

The Tajik Minister also discussed the CASA-1000 project with his Pakistani counterpart during his visit and requested a tour of the CASA-1000 Converter Station in Nowshera.

The Tajik government is investing in several small- and medium-sized hydropower projects, notably the Roghun Hydro Power Plant (3,600 MW). These projects aim to generate revenue through the export of surplus hydropower to neighboring countries.

The Ambassador stressed that there should be no speculation regarding the future of CASA-1000, urging Pakistan to reassure the Tajik Minister of its commitment to the project’s early completion. He also recommended that the Minister’s request to visit the CASA-1000 Converter Station be granted.

Shofaqir is expected to meet with Muhammad Ali, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power, on Thursday (today). Sources indicate that the Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan in Islamabad has requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to arrange this meeting during the Tajik delegation’s visit.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has suggested that the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Power should meet the Tajik Minister at his earliest convenience.

In related developments, the 7th Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission meeting, held on Wednesday, led to a major breakthrough, with the signing of two important Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and protocols.

The first MoU establishes a historic partnership between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Tajikistan’s Khatlon province, fostering mutual development and cooperation. The second MoU facilitates collaboration between the Pakistan and Tajikistan Football Federations, aimed at enhancing sports exchanges between the two countries.

Additionally, a business-to-business (B2B) forum will be held on December 13, 2024, to strengthen commercial ties between Pakistani and Tajik businessmen.

In his address at the 7th session of the Joint Commission, Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Leghari, highlighted the longstanding, close, and cordial relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan. He noted that Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize Tajikistan’s independence in 1991 and emphasized the shared cultural, religious, and historical bonds between the two nations.

Leghari stressed the need to explore new avenues for cooperation, particularly in trade, energy, agriculture, education, and industry. He expressed confidence that the discussions at this meeting would lead to actionable recommendations that would benefit both countries.

He also emphasized the potential for expanding trade between Pakistan and Tajikistan and welcomed Tajikistan to take advantage of trade corridors from Dushanbe to Gwadar and Karachi, which could further enhance economic relations.

Leghari reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to boosting bilateral cooperation, particularly in sectors where both countries hold significant comparative advantages. He proposed the creation of a Plan of Action to promote trade, remove barriers, and establish a Joint Coordination Committee on Transit Trade under the Tajikistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement.

Furthermore, he stressed the strategic importance of Pakistan’s location as a hub connecting Central and West Asia, offering ample opportunities for Tajik investments and facilitating trade corridors under the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program.

Leghari also expressed hope for the swift completion of the CASA-1000 energy project, which he said would significantly benefit both nations.

Minister Shofaqir, speaking at the session, acknowledged the strong historical ties between Pakistan and Tajikistan, noting shared values, cultural heritage, and a common vision for regional prosperity. He praised the progress in bilateral relations and highlighted the immense potential for collaboration in energy, trade, agriculture, education, and industry. He reiterated his hope for the timely completion of the CASA-1000 project, which he believes will be beneficial for both countries.

Leghari and Shofaqir also held a one-on-one meeting to discuss strategies for enhancing economic cooperation and resolving trade issues. Both ministers emphasized their countries’ commitment to strengthening their bilateral ties and unlocking new opportunities for growth and prosperity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024