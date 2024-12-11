AGL 40.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 186.99 Increased By ▲ 8.92 (5.01%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.17%)
DCL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.54 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.61%)
FCCL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
FFBL 81.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
FFL 14.93 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (8.98%)
HUBC 119.38 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.11%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
KEL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (8.8%)
KOSM 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
MLCF 49.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.49%)
NBP 73.97 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.57%)
OGDC 205.50 Increased By ▲ 11.74 (6.06%)
PAEL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.17%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.50 Increased By ▲ 11.43 (6.57%)
PRL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.28%)
PTC 27.50 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (8.82%)
SEARL 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.56 (-4.45%)
TELE 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.29%)
TOMCL 35.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
TPLP 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (5.85%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.26%)
UNITY 37.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,773 Increased By 249.7 (2.17%)
BR30 36,595 Increased By 1045.2 (2.94%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blinken to visit Turkiye on Friday to discuss Syria

AFP Published 11 Dec, 2024 02:12pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

ANKARA: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Turkiye on Friday to discuss the developments in Syria after the toppling of strongman Bashar al-Assad, a Turkish official source said Wednesday.

“He will be in Turkiye on Friday,” the source said of the visit which will come just five days after Assad’s unexpected ouster, pledging to share more details “as they are finalised”.

For more than a decade, Washington has sought to keep out of Syria’s political debacle, seeing no viable partner but the lightning offensive by Islamist-led rebels is forcing a rethink.

Blinken lays out US hopes for Syria’s political transition

There are around 900 US troops based in Syria since 2014 who have been working with Kurdish-led fighters that have battled IS jihadists in northeastern Syria.

But Washington’s support of the Kurdish forces has put it at odds with Ankara which sees them as an extension of the banned PKK which has led a decades-long bloody insurgency against the Turkish state.

Syria Bashar al Assad Antony Blinken Turkiye

Comments

200 characters

Blinken to visit Turkiye on Friday to discuss Syria

ADB approves $200mn loan to modernise Pakistan’s power distribution network

Japan announces $3.1mn grant for polio eradication in Pakistan

KSE-100 gains over 2,000 points amid broad-based buying

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Banking sector’s ADR climbs to nearly 48% as of Nov 29

MCB Bank appoints Nauman Chughtai as President & CEO

China plans $1bn medical city in Dhabeji Special Economic Zone

Gold price per tola gains Rs3,100 in Pakistan

UN General Assembly to vote on ‘unconditional’ ceasefire in Gaza

8 baggasse-fired IPPs: Settlement deals okayed by Cabinet

Read more stories