Dec 11, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-12-11

AECH NORI hosting regional training course

Recorder Report Published 11 Dec, 2024 07:37am

ISLAMABAD: Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH) NORI is hosting a Regional Training Course in collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The inauguration of the course was held here at NORI. Dr Mohammad Faheem, director NORI welcomed the participants and the dignitaries.

Dr Shazia Fatima, director general Nuclear Medicine and Oncology, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony.

Later, an interactive session with Dr Humera Mahmood, consultant radiation oncologist, head of Oncology and Radiology Department, was held.

The session included different aspects of radiotherapy treatment and all the participants shared their thoughts and knowledge.

The Project Coordinator, Dr Kashif Iqbal, consultant radiation oncologist also gave an overview about radiation treatment and its different aspects. He also explained the workflow of radiation treatment.

This was followed by two more sessions conducted by the medical physicists, Sajida Parveen and Nazia Shehzadi. International participants include delegates from 12 countries besides national participants from across Pakistan.

AECH NORI has a strong affiliation with IAEA and the institute has played a pivotal role in different aspects of collaboration. The AECH NORI has been declared as The IAEA Anchor Centre, under the Rays of Hope initiative of the agency.

The five-day educational activity includes different clinical and practical aspects of radiotherapy. The technical experts from across the country will deliver informative lectures and will share their experience and knowledge. The course will be concluded on 13 December.

