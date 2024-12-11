Sharjeel invites foreign investors to transport sector

KARACHI: Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has invited international investors to invest in the transport sector. A delegation of international investors called on Memon here and various transport projects were discussed during the meeting.

Memon invited them to invest in the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), Bullet Train project, Bus Manufacturing Plant, Electric Vehicle (EV) Buses and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems. The investors also showed interest in these projects and also in starting an EV taxi service.

Memon said that the Sindh government was also intending to start an EV taxi service that would provide fresh employment opportunities. He said that the government would extend all-out support to investors, which also included the establishment of charging depots for EV buses and taxis.

He asked the investors to invest in the Bullet Train project, elaborating that the Karachi-to-Sukkur bullet train or high-speed train was a serious project that would greatly benefit millions of travellers. He said that projects such as the bullet train and sustainable EV infrastructure are important for modernising the transport sector. He underlined that KCR, which is part of CPEC, is a flagship project, and the government is eager for investors to participate in this project.

The minister invited them to set up a bus manufacturing plant at Dhabeji Economic Zone. He said the Sindh government would provide all facilities regarding the establishment of bus plant in the zone.

