AGL 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.07%)
AIRLINK 176.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.32%)
DCL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
DFML 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.03%)
DGKC 107.90 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.94%)
FCCL 39.33 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
FFBL 82.98 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.33%)
FFL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.66%)
HUBC 119.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.56%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.14%)
KEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.6%)
KOSM 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.36%)
MLCF 48.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
NBP 72.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
OGDC 194.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.3%)
PAEL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.87%)
PIBTL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
PPL 176.80 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.57%)
PRL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.76%)
PTC 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
SEARL 124.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
TELE 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.55%)
TOMCL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.34%)
TPLP 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.81%)
TREET 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.92%)
TRG 60.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
UNITY 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.5%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.81%)
BR100 11,637 Increased By 114.5 (0.99%)
BR30 35,825 Increased By 274.9 (0.77%)
KSE100 110,040 Increased By 1143.2 (1.05%)
KSE30 34,238 Increased By 429 (1.27%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-11

Sharjeel invites foreign investors to transport sector

Press Release Published 11 Dec, 2024 07:58am

KARACHI: Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has invited international investors to invest in the transport sector. A delegation of international investors called on Memon here and various transport projects were discussed during the meeting.

Memon invited them to invest in the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), Bullet Train project, Bus Manufacturing Plant, Electric Vehicle (EV) Buses and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems. The investors also showed interest in these projects and also in starting an EV taxi service.

Memon said that the Sindh government was also intending to start an EV taxi service that would provide fresh employment opportunities. He said that the government would extend all-out support to investors, which also included the establishment of charging depots for EV buses and taxis.

He asked the investors to invest in the Bullet Train project, elaborating that the Karachi-to-Sukkur bullet train or high-speed train was a serious project that would greatly benefit millions of travellers. He said that projects such as the bullet train and sustainable EV infrastructure are important for modernising the transport sector. He underlined that KCR, which is part of CPEC, is a flagship project, and the government is eager for investors to participate in this project.

The minister invited them to set up a bus manufacturing plant at Dhabeji Economic Zone. He said the Sindh government would provide all facilities regarding the establishment of bus plant in the zone.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KCR foreign investors Sharjeel Inam Memon transport sector EV sector Senior Sindh Minister EV taxis bullet train project

Comments

200 characters

Sharjeel invites foreign investors to transport sector

SIFC to take up critical energy sector issues today

Banking sector: ADR-based tax system alternatives discussed

Baggage rules: FBR withdraws draft notification

Budgetary support: Over Rs2trn borrowings cleared in just 5 months

Civilian jails: Plea seeking transfer of military custody detainees rejected

New Gwadar International Airport: PAA all set to start operations next month

World Bank likely to approve $240m KWSSIP-2 tomorrow

Flight resumption: UK’s go-ahead likely by first quarter of 2025

Mobile apps: SBP issues new guidelines for transaction security

34 banks declared withholding agents

Read more stories