Govt urged to treat all security agencies equally

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has unanimously recommended the government to equally treat all the security agencies including Frontier Constabulary (FC) and Rangers on provision of compensation and allowances.

The panel which met here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani observed that the FC and other security personnel, such as Rangers are playing a critical role in maintaining national security; therefore, the government must provide them compensation and allowances similar to other forces to ensure equitable treatment.

The Standing Committee reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding national interests and ensuring the security of all developmental projects under the CPEC framework.

During the session, the committee was briefed on the security measures for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It was highlighted that 7,984 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were conducted between January and October 2024, resulting in 206 terrorists killed and 1,312 arrested.

The chair expressed concern over the high frequency of these operations, averaging 21 per day, and sought further details on their effectiveness and outcomes. It was apprised that one percent of the cost of each project is allocated for security.

The committee discussed the ongoing collaboration between Pakistan and China regarding CPEC security. Additionally, the Pakistan-Afghanistan border fencing is mostly complete, with measures in place to curb cross-border infiltration. However, challenges persist in areas such as Lakki Marwat and southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where incidents of cross-border attacks remain a concern.

The committee raised the issue of compensation for casualties related to CPEC security operations and emphasized the need for a comprehensive briefing from the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) to address security matters. Concerns were also raised about scattered Chinese nationals not directly associated with CPEC projects, their deviation from designated routes, and the potential threats to their safety as a result.

Two agenda items were deferred due to the unavailability of key officials. The discussion on small dams was postponed as the secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources was not present, while deliberations on the Islamabad Master Plan and the Capital City’s infrastructure and transportation were delayed pending owing to non-availability of the chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Major Tahir Iqbal (retired), Dawar Khan Kundi, Farhan Chishti, Muhammad Usman Awaisi and Zulfiqar Sattar Bachani. Senior officials from the Ministry of Planning, CDA and the Ministry of Interior were also present.

