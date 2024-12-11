AGL 40.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
AIRLINK 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -19.78 (-10%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
CNERGY 6.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.66%)
DCL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.9%)
DFML 41.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.13%)
DGKC 106.89 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.15%)
FCCL 39.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.44%)
FFBL 81.89 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.04%)
FFL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.11%)
HUBC 119.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.57%)
KEL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.06%)
KOSM 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.42%)
MLCF 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-3.04%)
NBP 72.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.22%)
OGDC 193.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.68%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-8.4%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.87%)
PPL 174.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.24%)
PRL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.98%)
PTC 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.25%)
SEARL 124.96 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (3.24%)
TELE 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.85%)
TOMCL 35.39 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-8.79%)
TREET 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.9%)
TRG 60.49 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.35%)
UNITY 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.08%)
WTL 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-9.29%)
BR100 11,523 Decreased By -226.5 (-1.93%)
BR30 35,550 Decreased By -621.5 (-1.72%)
KSE100 108,897 Decreased By -1073.7 (-0.98%)
KSE30 33,809 Decreased By -321.9 (-0.94%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-11

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 11 Dec, 2024 06:45am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 140,312 tonnes of cargo comprising 82,699 tonnes of import cargo and 57,613 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 82,699 comprised of 47,711 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,391 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,2,38 tonnes of Chickpeas & 32,359 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 57,617 comprised of 53,116 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 4,497 tonnes of Rice.

Around, 04 ships namely, Aal Pusan, X-Press Amglesey, Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan & Kota Lestari berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, Hyundai Jakarta & Apl Salalah sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Silvia’ left the on Tuesday morning, while two more ships, Searay and Hafnia Lene are expected to sail on Tuesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 129,372 tonnes, comprising 92,465 tonnes imports cargo and 36,907 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,942 Containers (771 TEUs Imports& 2,171 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 18 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Diamond, Solar Roma and SM Navigator & two more ships, Spar Octans and Maersk Seletar scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, Gas oil, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, LCT, FOTCO, PQEPT and QICT respectively on today Tuesday 10th December, while two more container ships, CMA CGM LA Scala and Maersk Cairo due to arrive at port on Wednesday 11th December, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

SIFC to take up critical energy sector issues today

Banking sector: ADR-based tax system alternatives discussed

Baggage rules: FBR withdraws draft notification

Budgetary support: Over Rs2trn borrowings cleared in just 5 months

Civilian jails: Plea seeking transfer of military custody detainees rejected

New Gwadar International Airport: PAA all set to start operations next month

World Bank likely to approve $240m KWSSIP-2 tomorrow

Mobile apps: SBP issues new guidelines for transaction security

34 banks declared withholding agents

Flight resumption: UK’s go-ahead likely by first quarter of 2025

Read more stories