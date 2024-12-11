Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 140,312 tonnes of cargo comprising 82,699 tonnes of import cargo and 57,613 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 82,699 comprised of 47,711 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,391 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,2,38 tonnes of Chickpeas & 32,359 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 57,617 comprised of 53,116 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 4,497 tonnes of Rice.

Around, 04 ships namely, Aal Pusan, X-Press Amglesey, Yuan Xiang Fa Zhan & Kota Lestari berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, Hyundai Jakarta & Apl Salalah sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC Silvia’ left the on Tuesday morning, while two more ships, Searay and Hafnia Lene are expected to sail on Tuesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 129,372 tonnes, comprising 92,465 tonnes imports cargo and 36,907 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,942 Containers (771 TEUs Imports& 2,171 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 18 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Diamond, Solar Roma and SM Navigator & two more ships, Spar Octans and Maersk Seletar scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, Gas oil, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, LCT, FOTCO, PQEPT and QICT respectively on today Tuesday 10th December, while two more container ships, CMA CGM LA Scala and Maersk Cairo due to arrive at port on Wednesday 11th December, 2024.

