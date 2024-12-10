ATC summons witnesses

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday summoned prosecution witnesses in a May 9 case of burning police vehicles registered against PTI vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other leaders on December 19.

The court has already indicted the PTI leaders in this case.

The court also fixed December 16 for the indictment of the PTI leaders in another case of torching police vehicles near Corps Commander’s House.

The court conducted the hearing at Kot Lakhpat jail where Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed were presented.

