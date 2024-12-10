AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
Dec 10, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-12-10

President reiterates commitment to protecting human rights

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2024 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has reiterated the nation’s unwavering commitment to the protection and promotion of human rights at every level of the society.

The president, on the occasion of International Human Rights Day, said the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the United Nations in 1948, reflected the principles, enunciated by Islam.

The Constitution of Pakistan, he said also guaranteed fundamental rights to all its citizens and “we remain steadfast in advancing human rights to empower our people.” “Pakistan is cognizant of the importance of protecting the rights of all segments of society, including women, children, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and minorities,” he said, expressing his firm belief that democracy, peace, freedom, and human rights were intertwined, and protecting people’s rights was indispensable to building a stable and prosperous country.

He said despite challenges, the government was committed to implementing legal, economic, and social frameworks to safeguard human rights and minimize violations.

The president highlighted that Pakistan, in collaboration with provincial governments, UN agencies, and civil society organizations, was working to protect vulnerable communities. Initiatives such as the National Commission for Human Rights, the Women Empowerment Package, the Action Plan for Human Rights, and the Toll-Free Human Rights Helpline (1099) reflect Pakistan’s commitment to protecting human rights, the president said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Asif Ali Zardari HumanRights

President reiterates commitment to protecting human rights

