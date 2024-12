KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 33.572 billion and the number of lots traded was 27,906.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 19.625 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 5.011 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.264 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.164 billion), Silver (PKR 1.797 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.251 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 417.491 million), Copper (PKR 404.824 million), SP 500 (PKR 284.591 million), DJ (PKR 199.227 million), Aluminum (PKR 83.344 million), Palladium (PKR 27.279 million), Japan Equity (PKR 21.768 million) and Brent (PKR 19.096 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 30 lots amounting to PKR 68.551 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024