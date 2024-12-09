AGL 40.00 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.15%)
Unity Foods secures key certification, eyes global biofuel market

Published 09 Dec, 2024 03:48pm

Targeting biofuel feedstock export to Europe and the Far East countries, Unity Foods Limited, a key Pakistani food manufacturer, has obtained the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC - EU).

The company, engaged in edible oil extraction, refining and related businesses, shared that it has also successfully executed sample shipments to potential long-term customers.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday, Unity Foods Limited informed its stakeholders that it “is in the advanced stage of discussions for long-term off-take contracts to export sustainable and traceable biofuel feedstock from Pakistan to global producers of biofuel, particularly sustainable aviation fuel”.

“To achieve this, the company has obtained the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC - EU) and executed sample shipments to potential long-term off-takers (customers) which have been received well,” read the notice.

Unity Foods Limited

The company said that the certification, and subsequent finalization of off-take contracts, “is expected to allow the company to increase its revenue by virtue of exports to EU and Far East customers”.

It is pertinent to mention that the ISCC-EU certification system is designed to ensure compliance with sustainability, greenhouse gas reduction, and traceability requirements across various supply chains. It is widely used in the bioenergy, food, feed, and chemical industries.

Unity Foods Limited was incorporated in Pakistan in 1991 as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 (now Companies Act, 2017) and subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on June 16, 1991.

The company’s principal business activity has been changed from yarn manufacturing to edible oil extraction, refining and related businesses.

