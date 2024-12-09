AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-09

Corporate Registry Department, Licensing and Registration Div: SECP delegates specified powers and functions

Sohail Sarfraz Published 09 Dec, 2024 06:43am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has authorized its officials of the Corporate Registry Department, Licensing and Registration Division to exercise certain powers of the commission including allowing companies to issue “further share capital”.

The SECP has issued SRO 1963(I)/2024 in supersession of its earlier notifications No SRO 603(I)/2021 dated May 25, 2021, and SRO 1726(I)/2022 dated September 06, 2022.

The SECP has delegated the specified powers and functions of the Commission to its commissioner and the officers of the Corporate Registry Department, Licensing and Registration Division.

Capital markets, regulated businesses: SECP continues to maintain effective oversight

The said powers and functions would be carried out in respect of companies other than listed companies unless otherwise specified (except for the companies involved in business of Insurance under the Insurance Ordinance, 2000 and the Non-Banking Finance Companies or notified entities as referred to in Section 282A of the repealed Companies Ordinance, 1984.

The officials will allow sanctioning of issue of shares at discount; allow extension in time to issue shares at discount; order sanctioning the issue of share at discount on such condition as he thinks fit and allow a company to issue further share capital to any person for cash or for a consideration other than cash.

The officials can hear the appeal against the order passed under section 464(2) in case of order of refusal passed or upheld in appeal by the registrar of companies, the SECP added.

Divisional Head (LRD)/Executive Director would be authorized to allow extension in time for transfer of assets; hear appeal against refusal for registration of transfer or transmission of shares of a company; provide opportunity of hearing and issue orders and give such incidental or consequential directions as to the payment of cost as it deems fit, the SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SECP Companies corporate sector company registration corporate Corporate Registry Department

Comments

200 characters

Corporate Registry Department, Licensing and Registration Div: SECP delegates specified powers and functions

FBR closes down sugar mill in Sindh

Private sector participation: PD urges Nepra to amend licencing regulations of Discos

Societies Registration Bill: Fazl postpones ‘Islamabad march’

PBA urges PEMRA to reinstate TAM services

IESCO starts implementing PM’s ‘winter package’

IK forms panel for talks with govt

Vawda speaks of former ISI chief’s court martial

42.3m individuals added to electoral rolls since GE-2013: FAFEN

All scheduled banks: Hajj applications can be submitted till Tuesday

Read more stories