JI demands unified education system

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Amir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman Sunday called for a unified education system with a single standard and syllabus for all 250 million Pakistanis.

Addressing a large number of aspirants appeared at aptitude test for Bano Qabil 4.0, in K Gulshan-e-Iqbal, he said that the nation deserves an equitable education system rooted in the principle of equality, ensuring equal opportunities for every citizen.

He said that 60 percent of Pakistan’s population is under 30, and 80 percent under 40, emphasising the need for youth to channel their energies productively rather than seeking opportunities abroad. He urged them to focus on acquiring emerging skills, particularly in IT sector, which holds immense potential for exports.

He termed the Bano Qabil program a game changer, noting that over 48,000 students have completed courses in recent years. He added that the party actively supports graduates in their job search.

He announced that 10,000 laptops will be distributed in the first phase among Bano Qabil graduates based on their performance, enabling them to earn a livelihood.

On the occasion, Dr Ishrat Hussain commended Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and his team for their efforts regarding the Bano Qabil program. He highlighted the future potential in the IT sector and urged Karachi’s youth to fully utilise the opportunities offered by Bano Qabil.

