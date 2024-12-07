AGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.94%)
Print 2024-12-07

Sindh demands end to gas load-shedding, low pressure

Published 07 Dec, 2024

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has directed the Secretary of Energy to write a letter to the federal government regarding the increasing gas load shedding and low pressure in Sindh.

In a statement here Friday, Shah stated that Sindh is the largest producer of natural gas in the country, yet the people of the province are deprived of this resource. He added that as soon as the winter began, gas load shedding was initiated, forcing children to go school without breakfast, which is negatively impacting their education.

Sindh asks Centre to increase supply of natural gas

Shah demanded that Article 158 be implemented to ensure a fair distribution of gas. He argued that the province producing the most gas should have the first right to it. He also called for Sindh to be represented on the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to ensure that the province is not treated unfairly due to a lack of representation.

The Energy Minister appealed to the President and Prime Minister to take immediate notice of the gas shortage in Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

