Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup starts today

LAHORE: The Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup, scheduled from December 7 to 25 at Rawalpindi Stadium, is set to not only crown a champion among five competitive teams but also serve as a critical platform for Pakistan’s preparations for the upcoming white-ball mega-events in 2025 and 2026, including the ICC Champions Trophy and the ICC T20 World Cup.

The tournament, which features 22 matches over 19 days, including six double-headers and eight single-headers, will begin with a double-header as Imam-ul-Haq-led Nurpur Lions will take on Iftikhar Ahmed’s UMT Markhors in the first match at 11am on Saturday (December 7) while in the second match Mohammad Haris’ Allied Bank Stallions will take on Shadab Khan-led Lake City Panthers at 3.30pm.

Double-header matches will begin at 11am and 3.30pm, while single-header games are set for 12pm. The tournament will be broadcast live on leading sports channels, ASports HD, Geo Super and PTV Sports while the fans can catch up on the exciting action by streaming the games on Myco and Tamasha.

Five formidable teams— ABL Stallions, Engro Dolphins, Lake City Panthers, Nurpur Lions and UMT Markhors—will compete in a double-league format, with each team playing the others twice. The top team from the league stage will advance to the 25 December final while the second and third placed teams will compete in a Qualifier, ensuring an intense battle for supremacy.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has strategically planned the Champions Cup events to provide players with high-pressure opportunities that bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket. The first event of the Champions Cup series, played in List-A format, was held successfully in Faisalabad in September, throwing some good talent.

Recognising the challenges faced by emerging talent transitioning to the international stage, the initiative aims to enhance their adaptability and readiness for global competition. The first step towards the next T20I mega event has already been taken through the induction of some new players in the T20I series in Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa. Adding to the tournament’s appeal is the mentorship of cricketing legends Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis. Their guidance is expected to hone players’ skills and instill the fearless, high-impact style of cricket that has become essential in the modern T20 game.

