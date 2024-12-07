AGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.94%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.54%)
CNERGY 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.81%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
DGKC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.21%)
FCCL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.82%)
FFBL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.05%)
FFL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.78%)
HUBC 119.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.11%)
KEL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
KOSM 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.19%)
MLCF 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.66%)
NBP 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.56%)
OGDC 194.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.5%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.55%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.68%)
PPL 174.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.68%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 109.44 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (6.05%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.17%)
TOMCL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.55%)
TREET 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.82%)
TRG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.44%)
UNITY 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.84%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-12-07

Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup starts today

Muhammad Saleem Published 07 Dec, 2024 06:51am

LAHORE: The Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup, scheduled from December 7 to 25 at Rawalpindi Stadium, is set to not only crown a champion among five competitive teams but also serve as a critical platform for Pakistan’s preparations for the upcoming white-ball mega-events in 2025 and 2026, including the ICC Champions Trophy and the ICC T20 World Cup.

The tournament, which features 22 matches over 19 days, including six double-headers and eight single-headers, will begin with a double-header as Imam-ul-Haq-led Nurpur Lions will take on Iftikhar Ahmed’s UMT Markhors in the first match at 11am on Saturday (December 7) while in the second match Mohammad Haris’ Allied Bank Stallions will take on Shadab Khan-led Lake City Panthers at 3.30pm.

Double-header matches will begin at 11am and 3.30pm, while single-header games are set for 12pm. The tournament will be broadcast live on leading sports channels, ASports HD, Geo Super and PTV Sports while the fans can catch up on the exciting action by streaming the games on Myco and Tamasha.

Five formidable teams— ABL Stallions, Engro Dolphins, Lake City Panthers, Nurpur Lions and UMT Markhors—will compete in a double-league format, with each team playing the others twice. The top team from the league stage will advance to the 25 December final while the second and third placed teams will compete in a Qualifier, ensuring an intense battle for supremacy.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has strategically planned the Champions Cup events to provide players with high-pressure opportunities that bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket. The first event of the Champions Cup series, played in List-A format, was held successfully in Faisalabad in September, throwing some good talent.

Recognising the challenges faced by emerging talent transitioning to the international stage, the initiative aims to enhance their adaptability and readiness for global competition. The first step towards the next T20I mega event has already been taken through the induction of some new players in the T20I series in Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa. Adding to the tournament’s appeal is the mentorship of cricketing legends Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis. Their guidance is expected to hone players’ skills and instill the fearless, high-impact style of cricket that has become essential in the modern T20 game.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup

Comments

200 characters

Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup starts today

CPEC and SEZs projects’ progress reviewed

PM vows to eradicate scourge of terrorism

Oil and gas cos, microfinance banks: FBR, all PRAs/Board agree to extend scope of SSTR

LTSAs payment: NPPMCL urges SBP to remit $4.7m to GE

Jamshoro power plant unit: Senate panel orders probe into delay

‘Winter package’: Nepra approves Rs26.07 per unit relief for 3 months

Arrests during PTI protest: Capital police attracts IHC’s displeasure

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.34pc

Project set for closure in FY25: World Bank disburses 80pc of $400m PRR loan

Sindh demands end to gas load-shedding, low pressure

Read more stories