AGL 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.94%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (6.54%)
CNERGY 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.81%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
DGKC 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.21%)
FCCL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.82%)
FFBL 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.05%)
FFL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.78%)
HUBC 119.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.11%)
KEL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.06%)
KOSM 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.19%)
MLCF 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.66%)
NBP 77.00 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.56%)
OGDC 194.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.5%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.55%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.68%)
PPL 174.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.68%)
PRL 33.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.52%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 109.44 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (6.05%)
TELE 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.17%)
TOMCL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.55%)
TREET 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.82%)
TRG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2.44%)
UNITY 36.20 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.84%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-07

Illegal fund transfers still take place: FIA

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2024 06:51am

KARACHI: Mujahid Akbar, Additional DG FIA, on Friday revealed that the opening of bank accounts using identities of drivers and employees for illegal fund transfers is still happening in the country.

Speaking at a briefing held at FPCCI, Mujahid Akbar revealed alarming statistics about the rising cyber crime rates in Pakistan. “The agency has received over 100,000 cyber crime complaints nationwide, with Karachi alone accounting for 29,000 cases,” he said.

“Despite the increasing smartphone penetration in Pakistan, adequate cybersecurity measures have not kept pace,” Akbar stated.

He emphasised that while educated individuals surprisingly constitute the largest group of cyber crime victims, the perpetrators often operate from remote areas, making detection and enforcement challenging.

The FIA official highlighted several critical issues plaguing the country’s cybersecurity landscape. “Banks and various institutions continue to face significant security challenges, with outdated cybersecurity systems requiring urgent upgrades,” he added.

“A particularly concerning trend involves the opening of bank accounts using drivers’ and employees’ identities for illegal fund transfers,” Additional DG FIA said.

While discussing enforcement capabilities, Akbar said that although forensic facilities exist for cybercrime investigation, they lack modern technology. The government has responded by deciding to enhance penalties for hackers and cyber-criminals.

He warned about sophisticated scam techniques, including fraudsters impersonating government institutions and exploiting customer data. He pointed out a significant vulnerability in the system: the ease of obtaining SIM cards in Pakistan, with multiple SIMs being issued from single devices, leading to increased fraudulent activities. “Public awareness is our primary defense against cyber crimes.”

He advised citizens that financial institutions never request personal data over phone calls, urging vigilance against such scam attempts.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI, Asif Sakhi, vice president FPCCI and others attended the event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FIA Illegal fund transfers

Comments

200 characters

Illegal fund transfers still take place: FIA

CPEC and SEZs projects’ progress reviewed

PM vows to eradicate scourge of terrorism

Oil and gas cos, microfinance banks: FBR, all PRAs/Board agree to extend scope of SSTR

LTSAs payment: NPPMCL urges SBP to remit $4.7m to GE

Jamshoro power plant unit: Senate panel orders probe into delay

‘Winter package’: Nepra approves Rs26.07 per unit relief for 3 months

Arrests during PTI protest: Capital police attracts IHC’s displeasure

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.34pc

Project set for closure in FY25: World Bank disburses 80pc of $400m PRR loan

Sindh demands end to gas load-shedding, low pressure

Read more stories