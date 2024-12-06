AGL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.9%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.55%)
CNERGY 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.75%)
DCL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
DFML 44.11 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.21%)
DGKC 96.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.29%)
FCCL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.06%)
FFBL 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
FFL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
HUBC 119.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.56%)
HUMNL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.28%)
KEL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.97%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.31%)
NBP 76.01 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.25%)
OGDC 195.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.87%)
PAEL 34.99 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (8.06%)
PIBTL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
PPL 175.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.12%)
PRL 33.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.64%)
PTC 23.98 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.34%)
SEARL 102.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.16%)
TELE 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.99%)
TOMCL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.37%)
TPLP 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
TREET 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.67%)
TRG 60.80 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (3.83%)
UNITY 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.44%)
WTL 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.29%)
BR100 11,711 Increased By 59.7 (0.51%)
BR30 35,454 Decreased By -24.1 (-0.07%)
KSE100 109,038 Increased By 799 (0.74%)
KSE30 33,921 Increased By 227 (0.67%)
Dec 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2024 11:28am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 11am, the currency was hovering at 277.85, a gain of Re0.11 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 277.94, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, major currencies remained jittery on Friday as markets considered the impact of a politically turbulent week that saw the collapse of France’s government and the brief imposition of martial law in South Korea.

The US dollar spiked against South Korea’s won after local media reported that South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party said lawmakers were on standby after receiving reports of another martial law declaration.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin took a breather after catapulting above $100,000 for the first time a day earlier, and even sceptics now expect a crypto-friendly Trump administration to feed an extended rally.

On the broader economic front, the spotlight will be on the US non-farm payrolls report for November due later in the day as investors look to second guess the pace of future Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Markets currently see about a 72% chance that the Federal Reserve will deliver a 25-basis-point rate cut when it meets on Dec. 17-18, up from 66.5% a week ago, CME FedWatch tool showed.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged lower on Friday, with weak demand in focus after the OPEC+ group postponed planned supply increases and extended deep output cuts to the end of 2026.

Brent crude futures fell 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $72.03 per barrel by 0336 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures lost 1 cent to $68.29 per barrel.

For the week, Brent was on track to drop more than 1%, while WTI hung on to a marginal 0.1% gain.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Open market rates of foreign currencies buying and selling for currency notes Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service currency rate

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

A large number of IPPs shift to SOFR: Nepra approves two formulas

Aurangzeb officially launches ESG Sustain

Petroleum products: PM for measures to combat smuggling

Outsourcing process for three airports ordered

Oil prices dip as extended OPEC+ supply cuts highlight weak demand

8 pipeline projects: EAD seeks IsDB financing details

Ministry allowed to procure 0.2m refurbished Chromebooks

Govt reaffirms commitment to complete IMF programme

Q1FY25: Nepra approves Rs1.96/unit positive uniform adjustment

Read more stories