Outsourcing process for three airports ordered

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal directed the Aviation Ministry to expedite the outsourcing process for Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi airports.

The minister gave these directions while chairing a review meeting with the Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) to evaluate progress on 13 directives issued by the prime minister for the completion of key public interest projects. Representatives from various ministries presented updates on the status of each project.

Progress on airport outsourcing plan reviewed

The Aviation joint secretary informed the meeting that the Technical Evaluation Committee of the Pakistan Airports Authority is currently evaluating bids for Islamabad airport, while due diligence reports for Lahore and Karachi airports have been submitted to P3A. It was noted that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), following the prime minister’s directive, had halted expansion work at Lahore airport and was in discussion with a UAE-based company, with a meeting scheduled soon.

The minister also instructed the secretary of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to prepare a focused agenda to review the timelines of PKR 29 billion worth of projects signed with investment-friendly countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Azerbaijan. He emphasized, “Foreign investment can be efficiently harnessed by developing bankable commercial propositions targeted at export expansion, which will significantly benefit Pakistan. The strategic mission of SIFC must be achieved in its true spirit.”

Discussions also focused on reducing the cargo load at Karachi Port through the development of a new freight corridor.

The minister directed the Ministry of Maritime Affairs to convene a meeting with Karachi Port Trust officials. Highlighting the challenges faced, he said, “The port currently operates on a limited seven-hour window for cargo movement, forcing trucks to follow specific timings. In the absence of alternate modes such as rail cargo, the development of a new freight corridor is critical.”

He also tasked P3A with organising a joint meeting with the ministries of Commerce and Railways to align efforts with Karachi Port Trust officials.

Regarding the construction of a state-of-the-art slaughterhouse by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the minister was briefed by relevant officials that the technical feasibility study had been completed and the bid opening for selecting a transaction advisor is planned for next week. He urged the ministry to complete all procedural formalities promptly to ensure timely construction of the slaughterhouse.

The Ministry of Food Security was instructed to expedite the development of food storage facilities in Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur, a project to be executed by the Punjab Government. Ministry officials reported that visits to both locations revealed non-functional facilities.

The minister stressed, “Globally, food market prices are determined by stable supply. In Pakistan, however, sudden shocks and disruptions in daily food prices are common. These storage facilities must ensure market stability for consumers.”

The CDA also briefed the minister about ongoing efforts with P3A to resolve issues hindering the development of hotels in Islamabad. The minister directed the CDA to expedite the auctioning of land leases for hotel construction. To streamline inter-ministerial coordination and ensure timely implementation of projects, the minister directed the formation of a dedicated committee tasked with developing actionable timelines for the pipeline of projects under P3A.

Among the P3A projects discussed, three were highlighted as critical for the livelihood and economic development of Balochistan: the N25 Highway, the M8 Motorway, and the DI Khan-Zhob-Quetta Road.

The meeting underscored the government’s commitment to accelerating infrastructure and public service development through collaborative efforts with P3A.

