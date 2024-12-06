Govt reaffirms commitment to complete IMF programme

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and successful completion of the thirty-seven month IMF programme.

He was talking to IMF’s new Resident Representative for Pakistan Mahir Binici in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Finance Minister described the IMF programme as Pakistan’s own programme of macro-economic reforms and structural adjustments.

Govt says IMF programme facing no disruptions

“The government of Pakistan under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is very clear that the trust and credibility we have regained over the last 14 months, must be maintained to lay the path for an inclusive and sustainable growth,” he told the IMF’s new Resident Representative for Pakistan.

He said extended a formal welcome to Mahir Binici on his assignment in Pakistan and assured him full support for carrying out his official responsibilities and a smooth day-to-day consultation with the government of Pakistan.

Mahir Binici reciprocated the sentiment and committed himself to working closely with the Government of Pakistan for ensuring a successful completion of the IMF programme.