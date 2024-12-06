Fake news: Commanders urge govt to implement strict laws

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army has emphasised the urgent need for the government to implement stringent regulations to combat the misuse of freedom of expression, which is being exploited to spread lies, sow division, and incite polarisation.

During the 84th Formation Commanders Conference held at the General Headquarters, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and other senior military leaders highlighted the importance of identifying and holding accountable individuals and groups disseminating “fake news” for political or financial gain.

The forum reaffirmed the army’s dedication to serving the nation impartially and guarding against external and internal threats. It condemned ongoing propaganda aimed at undermining the relationship between the public and state institutions, emphasizing that such efforts, often fuelled by external players, would not succeed.

In addition to countering disinformation, the forum conducted an extensive review of the prevailing security environment and operational readiness. It resolved to intensify counterterrorism operations, particularly against elements in Balochistan and terrorists using Afghanistan soil for cross-border attacks.

The army reiterated its commitment to supporting socioeconomic development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and fostering a secure environment conducive to economic growth and stability.

