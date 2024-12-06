UHS research board approves IT-based monitoring for PG students

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has approved the introduction of an IT-based monitoring system to oversee the academic and research performance of postgraduate students and residents.

Initially, the system will be piloted with MS Nursing students. The Directorate of Postgraduate Studies has been directed to prepare and present monthly progress reports to the ASRB for evaluation.

The decision was taken in the 208th meeting of the UHS’s Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) held with vice-chancellor Prof. Ahsan Waheed Rathore in the chair.

During the meeting, the board also reviewed 40 thesis reports submitted by postgraduate students. The synopses of about 23 students were also considered for registration to various postgraduate courses.

