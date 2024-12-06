AGL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.27%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-06

Mysterious death of PU student: ‘No incident of firing occurred at places of incident’

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2024 08:53am

LAHORE: On the mysterious death of a Punjab University student, the university administration said in an emergency press conference said that no incident of firing has occurred at the allegedly reported places of the incident.

PU Pro-VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director General Prof Dr Rehan Sadiq Sheikh, Registrar Dr Ahmed Islam, Resident Officer 1 Col Umar Khalid (r), CSO Col Tanveer Bhatti (r), Director Students Affairs Dr Shahzeb Khan did the press conference. They said that Islami Jamiat Talba (IJT) activists claimed firing at different places at different times, on which all the mentioned places of the campus were thoroughly investigated by the police and security staff.

They said that the security staff checked the CCTV cameras at those mentioned places, but no incident of firing was found in any of the CCTV cameras. There was no eyewitness to the shooting incident; neither bullet shell nor blood was found from any place.

They said that the administration regretted the death of Ammar, a student of PU Department of Gender Studies. The student is the real nephew of PU’s admin officer Rana Irshad and according to him the deceased had no connection with any student organization.

They said that IJT is deliberately blaming the administration of PU. The activists of IJT attacked the admin block, broke the windows, attacked the canteen and vandalized it.

They said that PU administration will not get blackmailed from anyone. The media, students, teachers and employees are requested not to believe in hearsay. The PU administration is in contact with the police and the police are investigating.

