‘New Gwadar Airport ready for takeoff by month-end’

KARACHI: The Acting Director General of the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Zeeshan Saeed, who also serves as the Additional Director General, visited the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIAP) today. He was accompanied by Deputy DG Airports Engr Sadiq Ur Rehman and Project Director Engr Faiz Ullah Khattak.

The visit was conducted to review the operational readiness of the airport and to engage with representatives from key stakeholders, including the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), Gwadar Chamber of Commerce, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Army, and others.

Project Director Engr Faiz Ullah Khattak briefed the delegation and representatives of airport stakeholders on NGIAP's state-of-the-art features and its vast potential for fostering business and investment opportunities. Expressing satisfaction over the airport’s readiness, (AVM) Zeeshan Saeed commended the project team for their efforts. He reaffirmed PAA's commitment to operationalising the airport by the end of this month.

The New Gwadar International Airport, a flagship project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is poised to become a major driver of economic growth and regional connectivity. Built with Chinese assistance at an estimated cost of USD 246 million, the airport is equipped with modern facilities, including a world-class terminal building and a runway capable of accommodating large aircraft.

