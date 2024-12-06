AGL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.27%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.17%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.81%)
DFML 43.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (2.71%)
DGKC 95.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.78 (-2.83%)
FCCL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.06%)
FFBL 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
FFL 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.25%)
HUBC 119.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.09%)
KEL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.99%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.31%)
NBP 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
OGDC 194.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.25%)
PAEL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
PPL 173.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-0.94%)
PRL 32.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.29%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5.28%)
SEARL 101.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.46%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.11%)
TOMCL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.31%)
TREET 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.77%)
TRG 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.59%)
UNITY 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.9%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
BR100 11,650 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.01%)
BR30 35,184 Decreased By -294 (-0.83%)
KSE100 108,750 Increased By 510.8 (0.47%)
KSE30 33,834 Increased By 140.2 (0.42%)
Dec 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-06

Essential staples feared to get critical hit

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2024 08:56am

KARACHI: The country’s essential staples are feared to get a critical hit as the expected lower rains may jeopardise Rabi crops, the Met Office said on Thursday.

Insufficient soil moisture because of a below average rainfall is likely to affect wheat and barley during their critical growing period, the Met’s outlook for December, January and February 2024 said.

The unfavourable weather may hit the agriculture economy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Balochistan and upper Punjab as a result.

This may also give rise to the irrigation constraints for the growers of rain-fed areas with limited irrigation sources. In addition, warmer and drier conditions heighten the risk of pest infestations and crop diseases.

The Met also urged the growers to set out with management plans for crop at risk, saying that efficient water usage will help mitigate the shortcomings, particularly in areas widely reliant on rainfall.

It forecast a near normal rainfall for southern Punjab, entire Sindh and adjoining areas of Balochistan over the period.

“Temperatures are expected to remain above-normal nationwide with maximum departure over upper KP and Gilgit-Baltistan,” it added.

It warned that cooler nights with above-normal daytime temperatures may lead to a rise in seasonal flu and respiratory infections.

“Dry conditions may contribute to poor air quality in urban areas, potentially exacerbating respiratory issues,” it maintained.

Fog formation in central and northern Punjab, besides in parts of KP are likely to scale back human visibility and disrupt rail, road and air traffic during morning hours.

It also alerted the authorities and locals across the northern areas to the below-normal rainfall, saying the weather conditions may limit water flows to reservoirs with short availability for hydropower generation as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

rain met office Rabi crops agriculture economy

Comments

200 characters

Essential staples feared to get critical hit

KSE-100 surges past 109,000 mark as relentless buying continues

Petroleum products: PM for measures to combat smuggling

A large number of IPPs shift to SOFR: Nepra approves two formulas

Outsourcing process for three airports ordered

Oil prices edge down as extended OPEC+ supply cuts highlight weak demand

8 pipeline projects: EAD seeks IsDB financing details

Ministry allowed to procure 0.2m refurbished Chromebooks

Govt reaffirms commitment to complete IMF programme

Law and order situation: KP Governor’s all-party moot raises concern

Until decision on 26th Amendment: Justice Mansoor urges CJP to put off JCP meeting

Read more stories