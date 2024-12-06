Essential staples feared to get critical hit

KARACHI: The country’s essential staples are feared to get a critical hit as the expected lower rains may jeopardise Rabi crops, the Met Office said on Thursday.

Insufficient soil moisture because of a below average rainfall is likely to affect wheat and barley during their critical growing period, the Met’s outlook for December, January and February 2024 said.

The unfavourable weather may hit the agriculture economy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Balochistan and upper Punjab as a result.

This may also give rise to the irrigation constraints for the growers of rain-fed areas with limited irrigation sources. In addition, warmer and drier conditions heighten the risk of pest infestations and crop diseases.

The Met also urged the growers to set out with management plans for crop at risk, saying that efficient water usage will help mitigate the shortcomings, particularly in areas widely reliant on rainfall.

It forecast a near normal rainfall for southern Punjab, entire Sindh and adjoining areas of Balochistan over the period.

“Temperatures are expected to remain above-normal nationwide with maximum departure over upper KP and Gilgit-Baltistan,” it added.

It warned that cooler nights with above-normal daytime temperatures may lead to a rise in seasonal flu and respiratory infections.

“Dry conditions may contribute to poor air quality in urban areas, potentially exacerbating respiratory issues,” it maintained.

Fog formation in central and northern Punjab, besides in parts of KP are likely to scale back human visibility and disrupt rail, road and air traffic during morning hours.

It also alerted the authorities and locals across the northern areas to the below-normal rainfall, saying the weather conditions may limit water flows to reservoirs with short availability for hydropower generation as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024