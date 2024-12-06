Gold moves up slightly

KARACHI: The local gold prices made a slight recovery on Thursday as the global rates inched up close to $2, 650 per ounce, traders said.

Gold gained a little value by Rs500 to trade at Rs275, 700 per tola and Rs428 to Rs236, 368 per 10 grams.

On the world gold market, the bullion prices grew a bit by $5 to settle for $2, 645 per ounce with silver selling at just over $31 per ounce.

Silver prices stood firm at Rs3, 400 per tola and Rs2, 915 per 10 grams, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024