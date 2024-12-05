AGL 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
AIRLINK 175.60 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (4.12%)
BOP 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.93%)
CNERGY 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.31%)
DCL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
DFML 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
DGKC 94.55 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.4%)
FCCL 38.82 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
FFBL 81.25 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (3.21%)
FFL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
HUBC 120.31 Increased By ▲ 6.21 (5.44%)
HUMNL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.01%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KOSM 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.7%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.26%)
NBP 75.51 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.79%)
OGDC 195.00 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (1.07%)
PAEL 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.38%)
PPL 172.60 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (3.12%)
PRL 33.55 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (8.19%)
PTC 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.77%)
SEARL 101.90 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.06%)
TELE 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.78%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.89%)
TPLP 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
TREET 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.06%)
TRG 61.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.68%)
UNITY 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (5.69%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 11,485 Increased By 195.8 (1.73%)
BR30 35,020 Increased By 880.1 (2.58%)
KSE100 106,590 Increased By 1485.8 (1.41%)
KSE30 33,049 Increased By 494.6 (1.52%)
Dec 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore slides as investors fret China stimulus will disappoint again

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2024 10:22am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices slid on Thursday as investor sentiment was dampened after state media in top consumer China emphasized qualitative improvements ahead of a long-anticipated meeting that is expected to set the tone for economic growth next year.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 0.68% lower at 804.5 yuan ($110.64) a metric ton, as of 0239 GMT.

The benchmark January iron ore on the Singapore Exchange slipped 1.03% to $104.25 a ton.

China is not wedded to achieving specific GDP growth rates, and a pace of less than 5% for the economy is acceptable as there is no need for the “worship of speed”, state newspaper People’s Daily said on Wednesday.

China’s Central Economic Work Conference will meet this month, at a yet-to-be-announced date, and top leaders will set economic growth targets and plan next year’s agenda.

Investors and traders had been expecting Beijing to roll out more stimulus, said analysts. “We think iron ore is currently overvalued.

Iron ore gains

Therefore, a downward correction is unavoidable,“ said Cheng Peng, an analyst at Sinosteel Futures.

The anticipation of growing shipments, driven by rebounding prices and some miners’ motivation to meet annual targets, is also weighing on prices, said analysts.

China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange said on Wednesday it would lower the daily price limits, or the maximum trading range, to 9% from 11% and adjust trade margins for speculative transactions to 11% from 15%, effective from the settlement on Dec. 6.

“The move will increase speculative transactions, which will likely lift price volatility,” analysts at Jinyuan Futures said in a note.

Expectations of winter stocking among steelmakers and resilient demand in winter had pushed prices of the key steelmaking ingredient up by nearly 2% from Monday to Wednesday.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE were mixed, with coking coal down 0.67% and coke added 0.41%.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shed. Rebar and wire rod lost 0.66%, hot-rolled coil dipped 0.74% and stainless steel slipped 1.22%.

iron ore

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore slides as investors fret China stimulus will disappoint again

KSE-100 crosses 106,000 as buying spree drives record rally

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

5.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Lahore, other parts of Punjab

Conversion of JPP to Thar coal: Experts’ panel formed to firm up recommendations

Oil slightly firmer ahead of OPEC+ supply decision

Fire incident at PIBT disrupts operations

Hub Power Holdings partners with Mega Conglomerate to strengthen BYD alliance

ABC teams brief Aurangzeb about issues facing businessmen

Oct govt debt stock drops Rs456bn to Rs69.114trn MoM

Cooperation in trade, investment: BoI and China’s CNTAC set to sign MoU today

Read more stories