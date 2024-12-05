Flood relief project: Canadian organisation constructs solar-powered homes in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: The Canadian humanitarian organisation Human Concern International (HCI), which has been operating in Pakistan for over 40 years, has constructed solar-powered homes as part of its Flood Relief project in Sindh.

These homes are a lifeline for families who lost everything in the unprecedented 2022 floods that submerged one-third of the country. In Jhuddo, Sindh, 100 displaced families affected by devastating floods have found a new lease on life with the help of HCI.

The 2022 floods caused widespread destruction across Pakistan, affecting 33 million people and resulting in over 1,700 fatalities. Two million homes were destroyed, and critical infrastructure, including roads and schools, was left in ruins. The economic losses were estimated at over $30 billion, while agricultural lands were inundated, exacerbating food insecurity. In 2024, the country faced further devastation as heavy rains brought severe flooding to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Balochistan provinces. This disaster resulted in 245 deaths, 446 injuries, and the destruction of over 1,000 houses.

HCI’s response to these crises has been swift and multifaceted. In Sindh, the organisation’s construction of solar-powered homes is helping families rebuild with dignity. In addition to the work in Sindh, HCI has carried out several other emergency relief projects across Pakistan. In the Khuzdar district of Balochistan, the organisation distributed food, water, and tents to 1,000 families affected by flooding. Secondary assessments identified further needs, such as access to healthcare and clean water, which being addressed as part of ongoing support. In Azad Kashmir, HCI provided emergency aid to 265 families impacted by recent earthquakes, including tents and floor mats for temporary shelter.

A delegation of Canadian non-government organisation HCI visiting the site witnessed firsthand how these homes are providing not just shelter but a path to recovery through sustainable energy solutions. Residents shared stories of resilience, with one father describing how the new home has given his family a sense of security and hope for the future. “Before we received this house, we were living under makeshift tents, fearing every storm,” said Ahmed Ali, a father of three who lost his home in the 2022 floods. “Now, with a safe home and solar power, my children can study, and we can sleep peacefully. This house has given us back our lives.”

HCI emphasized their dedication to providing solutions that not only address immediate needs but also lay the foundation for long-term recovery. “Our goal is not just to respond to disasters but to help rebuild communities in a way that ensures stability and resilience for the future,” said HCI Executive Director Mahmood Qasim. “The solar-powered homes in Jhuddo are a testament to what sustainable solutions can achieve. We are committed to standing with the people of Pakistan as they rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.”

HCI’s impact in Pakistan extends far beyond immediate relief efforts. The organization has provided emergency assistance to over 2,300 flood-affected individuals and rebuilt more than 140 homes for disaster-hit families. For families like those in Jhuddo, the difference is life-changing ensuring that recovery efforts have lasting benefits for communities.

As Pakistan continues to grapple with the effects of climate change and recurring natural disasters, humanitarian work underscores the critical importance of preparedness and sustainable recovery solutions. The organization’s ability to mobilize quickly and deliver targeted support has saved lives and rebuilt communities, offering hope to those who need it most.

With its focus on resilience and innovation, the organization is providing a lifeline to vulnerable populations and setting a benchmark for humanitarian aid in disaster-stricken regions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024