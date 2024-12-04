AGL 37.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
AIRLINK 168.65 Increased By ▲ 13.43 (8.65%)
BOP 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CNERGY 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.93%)
DCL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.46%)
DFML 40.64 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.82%)
DGKC 93.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
FCCL 37.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.2%)
FFBL 78.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
FFL 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 3.91 (3.55%)
HUMNL 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.83%)
MLCF 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.37%)
NBP 74.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.64%)
OGDC 192.93 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.55%)
PAEL 32.24 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (5.77%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.02%)
PPL 167.38 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.49%)
PRL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.33%)
PTC 22.08 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.01%)
SEARL 100.83 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (4.36%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.18%)
TOMCL 34.84 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.69%)
TPLP 11.24 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.98%)
TREET 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (5.49%)
TRG 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.83%)
UNITY 31.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (9.52%)
BR100 11,289 Increased By 73.1 (0.65%)
BR30 34,140 Increased By 489.6 (1.45%)
KSE100 105,104 Increased By 545.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 32,554 Increased By 188.3 (0.58%)
Dec 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says Norway state fund would need Moscow’s approval to divest frozen assets

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2024 04:59pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: Norway’s sovereign wealth fund would need approval from the Russian government to divest frozen Russian assets inside Russia, Philip Gabunia, deputy governor of Russia’s central bank, told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Norwegian central bank, which manages the fund, said that Norway’s government should allow the country’s sovereign wealth fund to divest parts of its Russian portfolio when possible, and thus end a general freeze in place since 2022.

“If they want to sell in Russia, they must submit a request to our Russian governmental commission. Only after that will the matter be considered. Outside of Russia, they can sell to another foreigner, but it will also remain frozen,” Gabunia said.

Gabunia said that the fund should have “compelling grounds” to receive such approval from the government.

Russia can’t match a Western asset seizure, but it can inflict pain

The sovereign fund, the world’s largest with global investments of $1.8 trillion, has said it held Russian assets worst some $3 billion at the end of 2021, although that value has since declined sharply.

The value of the fund’s Russian equity portfolio was estimated at 1.5 billion crowns ($135.71 million) at the end of June this year, the fund has said.

The fund’s assets included stakes in energy giants Gazprom and Lukoil, Russia’s largest lender Sberbank, steel producer Magnitogorsk and many other Russian private and state-controlled firms across many sectors.

Russia Norway Russian troops Russia frozen assets

Comments

200 characters

Russia says Norway state fund would need Moscow’s approval to divest frozen assets

‘Moving in the right direction’: Aurangzeb highlights economic progress

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Deals with IPPs: Nishat Chunian Power approves revised agreements with govt

Bull run at PSX continues as KSE-100 settles above 105,000

Dar briefs diplomats on PTI protest situation, reaffirms commitment to strong security in Red Zone

PRL denies reports of importing Russian crude at discounted rates

Lebanon health minister says Israel-Hezbollah war death toll at 4,047

South Korean president faces impeachment calls after martial law debacle

Oil edges higher on imminent OPEC+ decision and geopolitical turmoil

World Bank estimates total external debt stocks at $130.847bn by end 2023

Read more stories