Pakistan Print 2024-12-04

Punjab governor vows to eliminate drug trafficking

Recorder Report Published 04 Dec, 2024 03:14am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that elimination of drug trafficking in educational institutions is the first priority.

He said this while addressing the farewell ceremony of Principal Brigadier Mujahid Alam (retd) at Lawrence College Ghora Gali Murree. A large number of faculty members, teachers and students of the college were present on the occasion.

The governor said that the young generation is the asset of the country. Along with education, he said that moral education and character building is also important for them. He said that it is the responsibility of teachers to involve students in positive activities.

He said that a political leadership involving the young generation in subversive activities is tantamount to anti-nationalism. He said that the young generation rejected the politics of violence. He expressed the hope that the youth will play a positive role in the development of the country. The governor further said that Lawrence College, Ghora Gali is an ancient educational institution. He said that the students who have graduated from this great educational institution are rendering outstanding services not only at national but also at international level.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

