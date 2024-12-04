From learner to leader: BISP sets a global standard

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) stands as a powerful testament to Pakistan’s commitment to social justice and social protection. The very idea of social safety programme was conceived by ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto during her time in exile, the idea aimed to provide economic relief to the country’s most vulnerable population, particularly women, who often bore the brunt of socio-economic inequities.

After her unfortunate assassination, Pakistan People’s Party-led Federal Government launched BISP in 2008 and her vision was transformed into reality under the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari. Today, BISP through quarterly cash grant supports 9.6 million households, a number set to increase to 10 million by June 2025, becoming Pakistan’s largest and most influential social protection programme.

This ambitious programme, designed to offer direct financial assistance to the poorest families through Benazir Kafalat programme, has been particularly transformative for women, positioning them as heads of their households in a country where women have historically been sidelined in economic, social, and political decision-making.

From providing cash transfers and promoting maternal and child health through programmes like Benazir Nashonuma, to investing in education with the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif initiative, and now implementing a skill development programme to ensure poverty graduation through global employability of beneficiaries & their families, BISP continues to break barriers, offering financial inclusion and social empowerment to millions across Pakistan

A journey of learning and leading

Once a learner, BISP now stands as a leader in global social protection, setting an example for developing countries to follow. For years, BISP has looked beyond its borders to draw lessons from international models of social protection, adapting and refining its own initiatives. But in a remarkable turn of events, developing countries from across the globe are now visiting Pakistan to study BISP’s practices, which have gained recognition worldwide for their success in empowering marginalized populations.

Recently in October, 2024, a 21-member Ugandan delegation, led by Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, Secretary of Public Service, paid four-day study visit to the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

While briefing the delegates, Dr. Tahir Noor, Additional Secretary BISP, attributed BISP’s success to its scientific, and objective targeting, technology based payment mechanisms, the trust of international development partners, and independent third-party monitoring. Ms. Coco Ushiyama, Country Director of the World Food Programme, also commended BISP’s evidence-based database and its role in providing timely assistance during natural disasters.

This shift represents a significant milestone not only for BISP but also for Pakistan’s growing influence in the global development sector.

At the South-South Cooperation Forum held in Islamabad on November 14, 2024, Pakistan’s success story was showcased as a model for social protection systems across the globe. Representatives from West African nations, including Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Senegal, gathered in Islamabad to learn firsthand from Pakistan’s pioneering work in social welfare. Delegates were particularly impressed by BISP’s ability to integrate women into the economic mainstream, a critical step toward achieving long-term social and economic stability.

“Today, we are not just learning from others; we are teaching others,” said Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmad during his address at the event. He proudly highlighted BISP’s transformation over the years—from a fledgling initiative in 2008 to a globally recognized model of inclusive social protection.

The programme’s emphasis on empowering women through direct cash transfers, health and nutrition programmes, and educational incentives has not only supported millions of under-privileged but has also set a new standard for how social welfare can contribute in generating socioeconomic activities in less developed areas as major part of BISP Rs 598 billion budget is pumped into local economy through these quarterly cash grants to more than 9.6 million families across the country.

BISP’s global impact: a beacon for social protection

The South-South Cooperation forum, which brought together global development partners such as the World Food Programme, World Bank, UNICEF, KfW, GIZ and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), was recognition of the profound impact BISP has had, not just within Pakistan but across the world. The participating countries, each grappling with their own poverty and development challenges, came to Pakistan seeking solutions that could be adapted and implemented in their respective contexts.

The delegation from Mali, led by Redouwane Mohamed Ali, Minister of Food Security, praised Pakistan for its robust social safety net, particularly BISP’s ability to deliver aid efficiently through its innovative payment mechanisms, such as biometric verification, mobile banking, and dynamic data registry mechanism. BISP’s cutting-edge approach to cash transfers has streamlined the process, combating corruption and ensuring that the right individuals benefit from the programme.

BISP has advanced its digital payment systems by introducing biometric-enabled transactions in collaboration with six banks, improving security, transparency, and access for beneficiaries. Additionally, a pilot savings scheme offers a 40% quarterly bonus to encourage a culture of saving amongst these vulnerable segments of society. The future plan of BISP to phase out POS agents will empower women to independently access their social security funds, enhancing their financial autonomy.

Similarly, Amedee Bamouni, Secretary of the National Council for Social Protection of Burkina Faso, commended BISP’s dynamic registry centers and national socio-economic database, which track the financial status of beneficiaries, ensuring that aid reaches the most deserving families. He emphasized how BISP’s transparent systems and use of technology could serve as a valuable blueprint for social protection programmes in Burkina Faso and other countries facing similar challenges.

In addition to financial transfers, BISP’s focus on maternal, newborn, and child health (MNCH) was another key area of interest for the visiting delegates. The Benazir Nashonuma Programme, which provides cash incentives linked to health and nutrition outcomes, has helped combat malnutrition and stunting among new born children and has improved health of mothers, particularly in rural areas.

BISP has allocated PKR 42 billion (approx. USD 144 million) to the Program, benefiting 2.6 million pregnant and lactating women, contributing to better maternal and infant health outcomes. This programme’s success, supported by the World Food Programme (WFP), has demonstrated how integrating health and nutrition with cash transfers can lead to long-term improvements in the health of entire communities.

A vision for the future: expanding global cooperation

As Pakistan continues to advance its social protection agenda, the importance of global collaboration cannot be overstated. The South-South Cooperation forum marks the beginning of a new chapter in Pakistan’s social welfare journey, one that involves sharing lessons learned with other developing nations while also learning from their unique challenges and solutions.

The exchange of knowledge between Pakistan and West African countries promises to deepen the understanding of how social protection systems can be tailored to the needs of local populations, addressing challenges like poverty, malnutrition, and gender inequality. Through mutual cooperation, countries can build stronger, more resilient social safety nets that lift people out of poverty and empower them to contribute to their countries’ economic development.

As Senator Rubina Khalid, Chairperson of BISP, aptly put it during the forum: “The success of BISP is not only a significant achievement for Pakistan, but it has also brought in international recognition as a model of effective social protection. It is a moment of immense pride for our nation to witness our social protection program being studied and admired by countries worldwide.

I am delighted to see the vision of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed transforming into a tangible reality, now celebrated on the global stage. This is a testament to how visionary leadership can shape the priorities of a nation. BISP has become a flagship programme and a case study for many countries striving to establish their own social protection systems.“

The Recognition of BISP as a model for social protection is a testament to Pakistan’s ability to create meaningful change at both the national and international levels, BISP is not just shaping Pakistan’s future but also contributing to UNDP global goals of No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health, Gender Equality, Decent Work and Economic Growth & Reduced Inequalities for a more inclusive Pakistan.

