KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (December 03, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-3 M.T Disc Pakistan National
Mardan Crude Oil Ship Corpt 02-12-2024
B-4/B-2 Vtc Dragon Load Rice Ocean Service 03-12-2024
B-4 Ocean Sky Load Rice Eastwind
Shipping Compan 01-12-2024
B-7/B-6 Hong Dis/Load Tasamarine & 02-12-2024
Da Xin Containers Logistics
B-9/B-8 Addison Dis/Load Oceansea 02-12-2024
Containers Shipping
B-10/B-11 Jing Chang Disc Sharaf Shipping 02-12-2024
General Agency
Cargo
B-11/B-12 Oceanlady Load Eastwind Shipping
Clinkers Company 02-12-2024
B-13/B-14 Kai Xuan 11 Disc Legend Shipping
General &Logistics 30-11-2024
Cargo
B-16/B-17 Yara J Disc Soya Eastwind Shipping
Beans Company 01-12-2024
Seeds
Nmb-1 Emran Load Rice N. S Shipping 20-11-2024
Line
Nmb-1 Habibi Load Rice N. S Shipping 10-08-2024
Line
Nmb-1 Al Ahmed Load Rice N. S Shipping 10-08-2024
Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25 Ken Orchid Disc Seatrade 28-11-2024
Chickpeas Shipping
B-25 Yasmin Load Rice Ocean World 25-11-2024
B-24/B-25 Ym Dis/Load Inshipping 01-12-2024
Excellence Containers
B-28/B-29 Wan Hai Dis/Load Riazeda 02-11-2024
661 Containers
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1 MscPerle Dis/Load Msc Agency 02-12-2024
Containers Pakistan
Sapt-3 Kmtc D/L United Marine 02-12-2024
Colombo Container Agencies
Sapt-4 Interasia Dis/Load Rahmat 02-12-2024
Amplify Containers Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
YmExcllence 03-12-2024 Dis/Load Inshipping
Containers
Kai Xuan 11 03-12-2024 Disc Legend Shipping
General Cargo
&Logistics
Jing Chag 03-12-2024 Disc Sharaf Shipping
General Cargo Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Chemroute 03-12-2024 D/2849 Safan Marine
Sky Base Oil Services
M.T Khairpur 03-12-2024 D/55000 Mogas Alphine Marine
Service
Every Legion 03-12-2024 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping
Xin Hang Zhou 03-12-2024 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Line Pak
Bison Express 03-12-2024 D/1923 Cattles Gearbulk
Shipping
Ocean Aglaia 04-12-2024 D/2000 Chemical Alphine Marine
Service
Jolly Verde 04-12-2024 D/L Container Eastern Sea
Transport
Valence 04-12-2024 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Line Pak
Big Lilly 04-12-2024 D/L Container International Ship
& Ports Service
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
CmaCgm
Ningbo 03-12-2024 Container Ship -
One
Responsibility 03-12-2024 Container Ship -
Hong Da
Xin 68 03-12-2024 Container Ship -
Pagoda 03-12-2024 General Cargo -
=============================================================================
