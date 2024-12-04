Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (December 03, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-3 M.T Disc Pakistan National Mardan Crude Oil Ship Corpt 02-12-2024 B-4/B-2 Vtc Dragon Load Rice Ocean Service 03-12-2024 B-4 Ocean Sky Load Rice Eastwind Shipping Compan 01-12-2024 B-7/B-6 Hong Dis/Load Tasamarine & 02-12-2024 Da Xin Containers Logistics B-9/B-8 Addison Dis/Load Oceansea 02-12-2024 Containers Shipping B-10/B-11 Jing Chang Disc Sharaf Shipping 02-12-2024 General Agency Cargo B-11/B-12 Oceanlady Load Eastwind Shipping Clinkers Company 02-12-2024 B-13/B-14 Kai Xuan 11 Disc Legend Shipping General &Logistics 30-11-2024 Cargo B-16/B-17 Yara J Disc Soya Eastwind Shipping Beans Company 01-12-2024 Seeds Nmb-1 Emran Load Rice N. S Shipping 20-11-2024 Line Nmb-1 Habibi Load Rice N. S Shipping 10-08-2024 Line Nmb-1 Al Ahmed Load Rice N. S Shipping 10-08-2024 Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24/B-25 Ken Orchid Disc Seatrade 28-11-2024 Chickpeas Shipping B-25 Yasmin Load Rice Ocean World 25-11-2024 B-24/B-25 Ym Dis/Load Inshipping 01-12-2024 Excellence Containers B-28/B-29 Wan Hai Dis/Load Riazeda 02-11-2024 661 Containers ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-1 MscPerle Dis/Load Msc Agency 02-12-2024 Containers Pakistan Sapt-3 Kmtc D/L United Marine 02-12-2024 Colombo Container Agencies Sapt-4 Interasia Dis/Load Rahmat 02-12-2024 Amplify Containers Shipping ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= YmExcllence 03-12-2024 Dis/Load Inshipping Containers Kai Xuan 11 03-12-2024 Disc Legend Shipping General Cargo &Logistics Jing Chag 03-12-2024 Disc Sharaf Shipping General Cargo Agency ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Chemroute 03-12-2024 D/2849 Safan Marine Sky Base Oil Services M.T Khairpur 03-12-2024 D/55000 Mogas Alphine Marine Service Every Legion 03-12-2024 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Xin Hang Zhou 03-12-2024 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Pak Bison Express 03-12-2024 D/1923 Cattles Gearbulk Shipping Ocean Aglaia 04-12-2024 D/2000 Chemical Alphine Marine Service Jolly Verde 04-12-2024 D/L Container Eastern Sea Transport Valence 04-12-2024 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Pak Big Lilly 04-12-2024 D/L Container International Ship & Ports Service ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= CmaCgm Ningbo 03-12-2024 Container Ship - One Responsibility 03-12-2024 Container Ship - Hong Da Xin 68 03-12-2024 Container Ship - Pagoda 03-12-2024 General Cargo - =============================================================================

