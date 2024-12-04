AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
Dec 04, 2024

Shipping Intelligence

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 04 Dec, 2024 03:14am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (December 03, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-3              M.T            Disc           Pakistan National
                  Mardan         Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         02-12-2024
B-4/B-2           Vtc Dragon     Load Rice      Ocean Service      03-12-2024
B-4               Ocean Sky      Load Rice      Eastwind
                                                Shipping Compan    01-12-2024
B-7/B-6           Hong           Dis/Load       Tasamarine &       02-12-2024
                  Da Xin         Containers     Logistics
B-9/B-8           Addison        Dis/Load       Oceansea           02-12-2024
                                 Containers     Shipping
B-10/B-11         Jing Chang     Disc           Sharaf Shipping    02-12-2024
                                 General        Agency
                                 Cargo
B-11/B-12         Oceanlady      Load           Eastwind Shipping
                                 Clinkers       Company            02-12-2024
B-13/B-14         Kai Xuan 11    Disc           Legend Shipping
                                 General        &Logistics         30-11-2024
                                 Cargo
B-16/B-17         Yara J         Disc Soya      Eastwind Shipping
                                 Beans          Company            01-12-2024
                                 Seeds
Nmb-1             Emran          Load Rice      N. S Shipping      20-11-2024
                                                Line
Nmb-1             Habibi         Load Rice      N. S Shipping      10-08-2024
                                                Line
Nmb-1             Al Ahmed       Load Rice      N. S Shipping      10-08-2024
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24/B-25         Ken Orchid     Disc           Seatrade           28-11-2024
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
B-25              Yasmin         Load Rice      Ocean World        25-11-2024
B-24/B-25         Ym             Dis/Load       Inshipping         01-12-2024
                  Excellence     Containers
B-28/B-29         Wan Hai        Dis/Load       Riazeda            02-11-2024
                  661            Containers
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1            MscPerle       Dis/Load       Msc Agency         02-12-2024
                                 Containers     Pakistan
Sapt-3            Kmtc           D/L            United Marine      02-12-2024
                  Colombo        Container      Agencies
Sapt-4            Interasia      Dis/Load       Rahmat             02-12-2024
                  Amplify        Containers     Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
YmExcllence       03-12-2024     Dis/Load                          Inshipping
                                 Containers
Kai Xuan 11       03-12-2024     Disc                         Legend Shipping
                                 General Cargo
                                                                   &Logistics
Jing Chag         03-12-2024     Disc                         Sharaf Shipping
                                 General Cargo                         Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Chemroute         03-12-2024     D/2849                          Safan Marine
Sky                              Base Oil                            Services
M.T Khairpur      03-12-2024     D/55000 Mogas                 Alphine Marine
                                                                      Service
Every Legion      03-12-2024     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                                     Shipping
Xin Hang Zhou     03-12-2024     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                     Line Pak
Bison Express     03-12-2024     D/1923 Cattles                      Gearbulk
                                                                     Shipping
Ocean Aglaia      04-12-2024     D/2000 Chemical               Alphine Marine
                                                                      Service
Jolly Verde       04-12-2024     D/L Container                    Eastern Sea
                                                                    Transport
Valence           04-12-2024     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                     Line Pak
Big Lilly         04-12-2024     D/L Container             International Ship
                                                              & Ports Service
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
CmaCgm
Ningbo            03-12-2024     Container Ship                             -
One
Responsibility    03-12-2024     Container Ship                             -
Hong Da
Xin 68            03-12-2024     Container Ship                             -
Pagoda            03-12-2024     General Cargo                              -
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

