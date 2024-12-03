IK condemns use of firearms against ‘unarmed’ protestors: Gohar

ISLAMABAD: The founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Monday, strongly condemned use of force and direct gunfire against unarmed protesters allegedly by law enforcement agencies, saying no individual has the right to use firearms against peaceful protesters.

Speaking to reporters, PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan outside Adiala Jail following the hearing of Al-Qadir Trust case, while quoting Imran Khan said: “Imran Khan has vehemently denounced the killing of unarmed individuals and has called upon the nation to offer prayers for the martyrs.”

This was the first meeting of PTI leaders with Khan after his “final protest call” at D-Chowk.

“We have informed Khan about martyrdom of 12 PTI workers, three Rangers and one police personnel,” said Gohar, and quoted Khan as reiterating that “irrespective of where they (the PTI workers) gather to hold a protest or sit-in, no one has the right to open fire on them.”

“Khan expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of PTI workers and security personnel and offered Fateha for them,” Gohar Khan said.

Gohar said: “We informed Khan about PTI’s November 24 protest and actions taken against the protesters by ‘mandate thief regime’.” During the last several days the facility of TV and newspaper was not available to Khan due to which he was unaware of what happened on November 26 in the federal capital, said Gohar.

He said that Khan has directed PTI lawmakers to raise the issue in both houses of parliament, besides submitting a requisition to summon the National Assembly and Senate sessions to discuss and protest over the martyrdom of protesters.

He said that Khan appeared to be in good health and was active. “The rumours that Khan’s health is deteriorating or he has been shifted to another place are incorrect”, he added.

He said that Khan issued directives to party leaders to ensure unity in the party.

To another question whether bullets were fired on the protesters, he said: “Whoever has resorted to firing the bullets is wrong.”

Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, while talking to reporters outside jail, said that jail authorities did not allow her and other family members to meet with Khan.

Earlier, the Accountability Court judge, Javed Rana, adjourned Al-Qadir Trust case against Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi till December 5.

The jail authorities produced Khan before the court.

However, Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi did not appear before the court and her counsel filed an exemption application for her.

Khan and Bushra Bibi’s counsel Salman Safdar appeared before the court. He told the court that the pleader of Bushra Bibi is present outside the court.

Deputy Prosecutor General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi said that Bushra Bibi can appoint her pleader after appearing before the court.

Safdar assured the court that Khan’s wife will appear before the court during the next hearing.

The prosecutor said that prosecution is not in haste but the court should look to it that one year has passed of this case. The accused again has not submitted the replies to questionnaires handed over to them under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) before the court. The court has granted eight chances to the accused to record their statements under Section 342, he said.

The court has maintained the arrest warrants of Bushra Bibi and again issued notice to her surety. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till December 5.

