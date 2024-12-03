Yuan slides to 4-month low

SHANGHAI: The yuan fell to a four-month low on Monday, as tariff threats and mixed purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data raised concern China’s economy might need additional policy support.

The onshore yuan dropped to a low of 7.2675 per dollar, its weakest since July 24, despite a private manufacturing survey on Monday showing China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in five months in November.

The upbeat Caixin/S&P Global survey data followed a modest improvement in the official manufacturing PMI, but a worse-than-expected non-manufacturing PMI, which includes construction and services, over the weekend.

US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday demanded that BRICS member countries commit to not creating a new currency or supporting another currency to replace the United States dollar or face 100% tariffs.