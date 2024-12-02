AGL 38.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 140.31 Increased By ▲ 3.97 (2.91%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.03%)
DFML 39.30 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.5%)
DGKC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (2.29%)
FCCL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (6.69%)
FFBL 76.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.77%)
FFL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
HUBC 108.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.7%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.87%)
KOSM 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.85 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (5.08%)
NBP 72.24 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.83%)
OGDC 193.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-0.69%)
PAEL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.82%)
PIBTL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.29%)
PPL 165.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-1.8%)
PRL 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.41%)
PTC 20.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
SEARL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (3.83%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.81%)
TOMCL 35.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.85%)
TPLP 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TREET 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
TRG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.08%)
UNITY 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.3%)
BR100 11,001 Increased By 99.7 (0.91%)
BR30 32,945 Increased By 290.9 (0.89%)
KSE100 102,514 Increased By 1156.8 (1.14%)
KSE30 31,703 Increased By 214.3 (0.68%)
Dec 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan slides to 4-month low on tariff threats and mixed PMI data

Reuters Published 02 Dec, 2024 10:53am

SHANGHAI: The yuan fell to a four-month low on Monday, as tariff threats and mixed purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data raised concern China’s economy might need additional policy support.

The onshore yuan dropped to a low of 7.2675 per dollar, its weakest since July 24, despite a private manufacturing survey on Monday showing China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in five months in November.

The upbeat Caixin/S&P Global survey data followed a modest improvement in the official manufacturing PMI, but a worse-than-expected non-manufacturing PMI, which includes construction and services, over the weekend.

The mixed messages from the official PMI suggested the need for further policy support, leaving the yuan in a challenging position given continuing US tariff risks, said Paul Mackel, Global Head of FX Research at HSBC.

US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday demanded that BRICS member countries commit to not creating a new currency or supporting another currency to replace the United States dollar or face 100% tariffs.

Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, said last week he would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods.

He had threatened tariffs in excess of 60% while on the campaign trail.

China’s yuan gains as dollar extends weakness on trade war concerns

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1865 per dollar, 519 pips firmer than a Reuters’ estimate.

The spot yuan opened at 7.2450 per dollar and was last trading 170 pips lower than the previous late session close at 7.265 as of 0327 GMT and 1.09% weaker than the midpoint.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.2756 yuan per dollar, down about 0.35% in Asian trade.

China’s 10-year treasury yield fell below the psychologically key 2% on Monday to its lowest in 22 years.

Citi analysts said in a note that downside risk for the USD/CNH was limited given the lack of a near-term catalyst.

They said the next window for a major fiscal policy headline was during mid-December’s Central Economic Work Conference and that any fiscal stimulus was likely to be conservative.

The dollar’s six-currency index was 0.245% higher at 106.3.

Chinese yuan

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan slides to 4-month low on tariff threats and mixed PMI data

Mahl HPP: CSAIL seeks 3-year LoI extension

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis

Theft control in 3 Discos: CDWP seeks techno-economic feasibility for ADB-funded projects

Oil rises on upbeat China data, shaky Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

World Bank rates IFRAP implementation as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’

PTA decides not to ban VPNs

Minute sheets in tax assessment issue: IHC issues notices to FTO, FBR chief, others

60 IR officials transferred

Tarar says ‘miscreants’ will have to ‘face the music’

Read more stories