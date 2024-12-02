AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-02

Clarification

Published 02 Dec, 2024 06:04am

The Executive Committee of PSMA has clarified a story appeared in Business Recorder on (Islamabad) on November 29, 2024 regarding removal of Secretary General PSMA.

According to the Executive Committee that self proclaimed Chairman Abbas Sarfraz Khan has no authority or power to remove Secretary General PSMA. This power exclusively vests with the Executive Committee which has not issued any such order of removal.

Letter heads of PSMA have been removed from PSMA office to issue illegal orders. Other record has also been taken away from PSMA office.

Chairman’s election: PSMA’s SG removed over dispute on papers submitted to DGTO

DGTO order of November 15, 2024 has also been completely misquoted in an attempt to justify illegal removal of Secretary General PSMA by the self proclaimed Chairman PSMA.

The Executive Committee has also challenged portions of the order of DGTO which is pending before the Appellate Committee.

BR Reporter: The story was based on the letter written by the newly elected Chairman (Centre) PSMA, Abbas Sarfraz Khan to the Secretary General.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

