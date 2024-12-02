Users still facing problems due to internet slowdown

ISLAMABAD: Internet users across various cities in Pakistan on Sunday woke up to internet hindrances due to slow speeds, resulting in difficulties with browsing, as well as downloading and sharing media.

Whereas on Sunday Minister of State for IT and Telecoms Shaza Fatima Khawaja pledged to revamp the internet infrastructure, vowing to restore optimal internet speeds and bolster the telecom sector’s infrastructure, in her interview to a private TV channel.

She said that the recent surge in cyber attacks had put the country on high alert and the government was taking swift and decisive action to address these challenges and fortify our digital defences.

