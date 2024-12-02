Grand Bazaar held at Pak-China Friendship Centre

ISLAMABAD: Mashal Association organised a Grand Bazaar at Pak-China Friendship Centre at Islamabad. Sultana Siddiqi, the CEO of Hum TV network, inaugurated the event. She was very happy with the efforts of the Mashal Association in showcasing the products by girls from the underprivileged strata of society.

She urged other organisations to follow suit and provide opportunities and platforms to artisans to present their products. One of the highlights of the Bazaar was Mashal Gift Studio, which presented hand-made goods crafted with labour and love.

Aini Hali, Director Communications of Mashal who had planned the Gift Studio, emphasised that in the west, hand made gifts are valued but it is high time that we Pakistanis also started giving gifts that are hand made.

Firstly, giving gifts increases love. Secondly, handcrafted gifts carry a lot of value as they depict the thought and hard work that went into crafting the gift. A large number of citizens visited the Grand Bazaar. Children and families got a special treat of a Puppet and Magic Show. Overall it was a successful event.

