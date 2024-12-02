Houthis targeted ‘vital target’ in central Israel

SANA: Yemen’s Houthis launched a military operation on a “vital target” in central Israel using a hypersonic missile, the group’s military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, said in a televised address on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday the Israeli military said that a projectile launched from Yemen was intercepted before it crossed into Israeli territory.

The Houthis have fired missiles and drones at Israel repeatedly in what they say is action in solidarity with the Palestinians since the Gaza war began in 2023.