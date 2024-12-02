Spirit of the Union National Day United Arab Emirates: Message from Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE

On behalf of the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi and vibrant Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, I extend my warmest congratulations to the UAE leadership, Emirati nationals, and all the residents on the 53rd National Day of UAE, “Eid Al Etihad”.

Since its unification, the UAE has emerged as a symbol of unity, tolerance, progress, and innovation, emerging as a global hub for trade, investment, and tourism.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy a historic and multifaceted relationship, deeply rooted in shared faith, cultural affinity, regional proximity, and mutual respect. The UAE has consistently demonstrated its support to Pakistan, including critical assistance in times of need and fostering strong bilateral economic ties.

The large presence of Pakistani diaspora and their contribution in various sectors of UAE’s economy has helped in strengthening the bond of friendship.

As one of the largest expatriate communities, their hard work and dedication have significantly contributed to the UAE’s development. These people consider UAE as their second home.

Today, the UAE is Pakistan’s third largest trading partner. Pakistan and the UAE continue to deepen their economic and commercial ties through innovative initiatives across various sectors.

Pakistan’s active participation in prestigious events including GITEX, where Pakistan was recognized as the “Tech Destination of the Year 2024”, has strengthened Pakistan’s IT sector’s integration into the UAE’s technology ecosystem.

Pakistan’s business community is exploring joint ventures with the UAE partners. The economic partnership has further cemented by signing of the recent agreements to strengthen investment and infrastructure cooperation between the two countries in various sectors. This underscores commitment of two countries to work for the betterment and prosperity of the people.

On this auspicious occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing this partnership and fostering shared prosperity. Warmest congratulations to the UAE on its incredible journey of unity and progress!

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024