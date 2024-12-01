AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-01

Capital’s crime rate sees minor decline

Recorder Report Published 01 Dec, 2024 03:13am

ISLAMABAD: The capital city witnessed a slight decline in the crime rate during the last week following extraordinary security arrangements made to stop the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest march.

According to police sources, various types of crime—including robberies, street crimes and carjacking — saw a slight decrease, as over 30,000 security personnel were deployed across the city.

The heightened security focused particularly on the key entry and exit points of Islamabad, with additional measures at strategic locations throughout the city.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police had requested 22,000 personnel from Punjab and Sindh police forces, as well as support from the Frontier Constabulary (FC) and Rangers.

The authorities also placed more than 1,200 shipping containers to block protesters from entering the city during the November 24 march.

Another police source suggested that the decrease in reported incidents might be another contributing factor to the overall drop in crime figures.

However, despite these efforts, criminal activities persisted in some areas.

In the past week, police registered over 25 cases of motorcycle and car theft, 10 robberies, and four street crimes. The criminal gangs were particularly active in areas under the jurisdiction of Shalimar, Shams Colony, Khanna, and Industrial Area police stations.

Incidents included three cases of motorcycle theft, one car theft, and six robberies within Shalimar police station’s limits.

Shams Colony saw three robberies and two motorcycle thefts.

Meanwhile, Khanna police station reported four cases of auto theft, and the Industrial Area police recorded one robbery and two carjacking. Additionally, Sangjani police registered two cases of auto theft.

Furthermore, Humak police registered two cases of auto theft, Kirpa two cases of street crimes, two cases of robbery registered in the Golra police station and another two cases of carjacking were reported to Karachi Company police station.

