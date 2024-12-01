AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Wheat seeds prices down

Published 01 Dec, 2024

LAHORE: “After fertilizer, the prices of certified wheat seeds have also come down,” said Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while expressing satisfaction over sharp decrease in the prices of certified seeds of Punjab Seed Corporation.

She added, “The rate of certified seeds of Punjab Seed Corporation has come down to Rs4500 per bag instead of Rs6300. Certified seeds are available at special centres and registered dealers of Punjab Seed Corporation.”

The Chief Minister said, “Farmers are our brothers, and it is our duty to take care of their welfare and wellbeing. We stand by farmers of Punjab and will continue to do so. We will fulfil the vision of increasing production and prosperity of farmers.”

