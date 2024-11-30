AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-30

PM sets up taskforce to take action against protestors

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 30 Nov, 2024 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday set up a task force headed by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to take decisive action against those who caused chaos and violence in the federal capital during the recent protests organised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PM declared formation of the task force while chairing a high-level meeting, which was also attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir and other senior officials, on law and order situation in the country.

With directives to the authorities not to spare anyone involved in creating law and order situation during the recent protest and register cases against them, he said, “PTI is not a political party rather it’s a fitna or anarchist.”

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Khan Cheema, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and representatives of the security forces will be members of the task force.

The prime minister also decided to set up a Federal Riot-Control Force (FRCF) to prevent future attempts to spread chaos and violence in the country. The force will be equipped with professional training and necessary equipment, on the lines of international standards.

In addition, the meeting also decided to set up the Federal Forensic Lab in which modern technology will be used to investigate and collect evidence of such incidents.

It was also decided to modernise the Islamabad Safe City project besides strengthening the federal prosecution service.

Sharif pointed out that Pakistan was moving towards stability and development, adding that the enemies of the country’s development will never succeed in their nefarious designs.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the land of brave and proud people, adding a handful of disruptors do not represent the Pashtun community.

He claimed that November 24 sit-in was rejected by people of KP and all Pakistanis, adding it is the responsibility of citizens to stop such nefarious attempts to protect the country and its economic and national security.

Besides army chief, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Ahad Cheema, Azam Tarar, Attaullah Tarar, Rana Sanaullah, and other senior officials attended the meeting.

