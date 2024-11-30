PMDC approves extension of BDS to five years

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) in-line with the global standards has approved the extension of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programme from four years to five years.

The decision was taken after detailed deliberations with all the stakeholders, said President PMDC Prof Dr Rizwan Taj, here on Friday, while highlighting the significant benefits of the change.

He explained that keeping in view the challenges faced by BDS graduates from Pakistan in securing training/jobs worldwide where five-year BDS transcript is required, the PMDC Council decided that the BDS course/structure in Pakistan shall be a five years programme including 5th year as clerkship year followed by one year structured house job/foundation year/internship. This shall be implemented w.e.f session 2024-2025.

He further added that the additional year will allow students to gain a deeper theoretical understanding of dental sciences, improving the academic foundation required for excellence in the field. With extended clinical training, students will be better prepared to handle real-world dental challenges with competence and confidence.

This initiative will bring Pakistan’s dental education system in line with global standards, facilitating greater international recognition of Pakistani graduates. This enhancement will equip graduates with advanced skills and knowledge, thus, strengthening their competitiveness in both local and international healthcare sectors.

He stated that comprehensive curriculum guidelines have been finalised by the Council and will soon be shared with dental colleges. The PMDC is diligently collaborating with institutions nationwide to ensure the seamless implementation of the revised structure. This reform is a critical step towards cultivating highly skilled dental professionals capable of addressing the evolving demands of healthcare in Pakistan and beyond.

This restructuring comes in response to challenges faced by Pakistani graduates in securing training and employment opportunities abroad, where a five-year transcript is often a prerequisite.

Some of the medical educational institutions including the University of Health Sciences (UHS) of Lahore has already adopted the five-year structure, and official notifications have been issued to all PMDC-recognised universities to implement the revised framework.

The council has also committed to issuing updated transcripts for graduates of the previous four-year programme who require credentials aligned with international requirements. The PMDC’s decision follows broader efforts to reform Pakistan’s medical and dental education system.

Alongside this initiative, the council has introduced measures to improve the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) and ensure transparency in the examination process.

The MDCAT Reform Committee has established three sub-committees, formed during the inaugural meeting held at the PMDC office during this week, tasked with drafting a unified syllabus, proposing e-assessment systems, and formulating comprehensive policy guidelines.

The MDCAT Syllabus Committee, comprising four members, will develop a unified syllabus that aligns with local and foreign educational boards. It will also draft a Table of Specifications for the exam and outline a plan for a sustainable question bank.

The E-Assessment Project Committee, with three members, is tasked with creating a secure question bank portal and proposing an e-assessment plan, including technical specifications and cost estimates.

Lastly, the two-member MDCAT Policy Document Committee will work on a comprehensive policy for the smooth implementation of the national exam.

These sub-committees were directed to submit their drafts by December, after which the action plan will be reviewed. These reforms aim to restore public trust and align Pakistan’s medical entrance exams with global standards.

