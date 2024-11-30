AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Nov 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-30

Bail of PTI MPA Imtiaz extended

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2024 07:32am

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Friday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of PTI MPA Imtiaz Mahmood Sheikh till December 6 in three cases of May 9.

Earlier police informed the court that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the May 9 incidents had found the PTI leader guilty in the Askari Tower attack case.

The court directed the defense counsel to complete arguments in the Askari Tower attack case on next hearing as the investigation in this matter had been finalized.

The court instructed the MPA to cooperate in the investigation and warned that if the suspect fails to join the investigation, the court will decide the bail plea based on the available record.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ATC PTI Anti Terrorism Court PTI MPA MPA Imtiaz Mahmood Sheikh

Comments

200 characters

Bail of PTI MPA Imtiaz extended

No ‘sacred cow’ among IPPs now: Awais

PR posts ‘record-breaking’ revenue in 5 months

Refunds, adjustments: FBR’s SRZs fail to deliver?

Dispensation of justice: SC makes significant strides under leadership of CJP Yahya

No engagement with TTP: FO

European Union lifts ban on PIA

SPI inflation falls slightly

Registeration of VPNs: deadline extension likely

Pakistan Banking Awards: SBP governor appreciates role of FIs

Progress of Q1 PSDP projects reviewed

Read more stories