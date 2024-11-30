Bail of PTI MPA Imtiaz extended

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Friday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of PTI MPA Imtiaz Mahmood Sheikh till December 6 in three cases of May 9.

Earlier police informed the court that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the May 9 incidents had found the PTI leader guilty in the Askari Tower attack case.

The court directed the defense counsel to complete arguments in the Askari Tower attack case on next hearing as the investigation in this matter had been finalized.

The court instructed the MPA to cooperate in the investigation and warned that if the suspect fails to join the investigation, the court will decide the bail plea based on the available record.

