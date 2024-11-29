AGL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
AIRLINK 133.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.81%)
CNERGY 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
DCL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.54%)
DFML 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
DGKC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
FCCL 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.86%)
FFBL 75.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.19%)
FFL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
HUBC 110.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.78%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.91%)
KEL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
KOSM 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.39%)
MLCF 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
NBP 70.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.79%)
OGDC 193.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.32%)
PAEL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.35%)
PIBTL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
PPL 164.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.52%)
PRL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 20.50 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (5.29%)
SEARL 88.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.86%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TOMCL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.38%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.21%)
TREET 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 60.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.48%)
UNITY 31.25 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (7.91%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,791 Increased By 15.6 (0.15%)
BR30 32,449 Increased By 215 (0.67%)
KSE100 100,339 Increased By 256.3 (0.26%)
KSE30 31,184 Decreased By -9.1 (-0.03%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand firms ahead of key economic data

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2024 12:41pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand firmed in early trade on Friday ahead of a day packed with local economic data, which analysts said could influence the currency in the coming weeks.

The rand traded at 18.0625 against the dollar by 0636 GMT, about 0.3% stronger than its previous close.

“The ZAR is looking to close out the week similarly to how it started, namely with a slight appreciative undercurrent.

Plenty of data scheduled for today will have some bearing on the ZAR’s performance in the coming weeks,“ said ETM Analytics in a research note.

South Africa’s M3 money supply growth last month was at 7.79%, up from 7.25% in September. Credit growth for October came in at 4.26%, from 4.63% in the previous month, central bank data showed on Friday.

South African rand stable ahead of producer inflation data and central bank review

The money supply figures offer insights into consumer demand strength, which could influence the October trade balance set for release later in the day, the note said.

Investor focus in South Africa will also be the budget balance for October.

South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 3.5 basis points to 8.935%.

South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand firms ahead of key economic data

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

New IPP deals: PM tasks Fatemi to address Siemens’ grievances

PM Shehbaz reiterates support for Palestinians’ right to self-determination

TA and lending programme: ADB wing says highest level of divergence displayed

Pakistan Petroleum Limited announces new oil & gas discovery in Sujawal

In violation of IMF’s EFF: Ministry drafts incentive plan for semiconductor industry

Oil prices mixed amid accusations of breaches to Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

Tax-related cases: CJP wants dedicated benches for speedy justice

‘No exemption can be granted’: PPRA turns down NADRA’s proposal on restoration of NA Hall

EFS benefits over 1,500 exporters with duty, tax-free imports

Read more stories