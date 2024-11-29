AGL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.81%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-29

LHC grants protective bail to Salman Raja

Recorder Report Published November 29, 2024 Updated November 29, 2024 08:20am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday granted protective bail to PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja till December 6 in a case registered by Islamabad police regarding the PTI protest on November 24.

Earlier, the counsel of Raja stated before the court that the petitioner is the secretary general of the PTI and he might be arrested in connection with the case lodged in Islamabad.

He asked the court to grant a protective bail to the petitioner so that he could appear before the relevant court for pre-arrest bail.

The court allowed the protective bail and directed the petitioner to approach the relevant court for confirmation of his bail.

