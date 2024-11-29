AGL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.81%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-29

May 9 cases: ATC issues arrest warrants of 11 PTI leaders

NNI Published November 29, 2024 Updated November 29, 2024 08:43am

KARACHI: Anti-Terrorism Court in Karachi on Thursday issued arrest warrants of 11 PTI leaders in May 9 cases. During the hearing, lawyers of the accused sought exemption from attendance in the court. However, the court rejected exemption plea of all accused and directed police to arrest them and produce before the court.

Among the accused are Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Raja Azhar, Adeel Ahmed, Alamgir Khan, Faheem Khan, Sheikh Mehboob Jilani, Muhammad Tahir, Hanif Khan, Rawaz Khan and Muhammad Faizan. All the accused did not appear in the court today, Prosecutor Ghulam Abbas told ATC.

Case against PTI leaders have been registered in Karachi’s Ferozabad, Tipu Sultan, Madina Town and other police stations. There are several charges against the accused including arson and damage to government property on May 9, 2023, police said.

ATC PTI PTI leaders Arrest warrants May 9 cases

