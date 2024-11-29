AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 134.19 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.05%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.74%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.21%)
DFML 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
DGKC 85.15 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.92%)
FCCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.43%)
FFBL 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
FFL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
HUBC 109.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
MLCF 41.37 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.94%)
NBP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.62%)
OGDC 193.62 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (2.83%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.26%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
PPL 163.85 Increased By ▲ 11.18 (7.32%)
PRL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.82%)
PTC 19.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (10%)
SEARL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.4%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.27%)
TOMCL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.54%)
TPLP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.56%)
TREET 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.38%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (8.85%)
UNITY 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 10,786 Increased By 127.6 (1.2%)
BR30 32,266 Increased By 934.6 (2.98%)
KSE100 100,083 Increased By 813.5 (0.82%)
KSE30 31,193 Increased By 160.9 (0.52%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-11-29

70pc upgradation work of Gaddafi Stadium completed

Recorder Report Published 29 Nov, 2024 06:55am

LAHORE: About 70 percent work of Gaddafi Stadium up-gradation project has been completed. This was stated during a briefing given to Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi, who visited the stadium to inspect the progress on the construction work on Thursday.

The Chairman expressed satisfaction over the pace and quality of work on the project. He emphasized timely completion of the project before Champions Trophy Tournament.

Talking on the occasion, Naqvi said that construction started on October 10 and hopefully the work will be completed between December 20 and 25. He said the capacity of Gaddafi Stadium will be increased to 35 to 40 thousand and the view of cricket fans will be much better.

Mohsin Naqvi said, “I wanted Rawalpindi Stadium to be ready at the same time and if the Rawalpindi Stadium report had been received earlier, it would have been better.”

After seeing the situation, they will come out with something better from the ICC meeting and there is constant contact with the ICC, Mohsin Naqvi said. This is not possible that we go to India and play cricket and they should not come and play here, he added.

To a query, Naqvi said those who talk about political tension, come and see, the whole of Pakistan is clean. He said two days left for the ICC meeting and whatever is best for Pakistan will come out of the ICC meeting. “I am in touch with the ICC chairman and board members,” Mohsin said.

It may be added that the refurbishment and construction of portions of three stadiums by the Pakistan Cricket Board in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi were not requirements of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to host next year’s Champions Trophy.

With costs amounting to Rs 3-4 billion, refurbishment and construction of the three stadiums had already begun just seven months before hosting the Champions Trophy, scheduled for Feb-March 2025, the sources said.

The sources added that the ICC’s delegation had visited all three stadiums — Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, National Stadium in Karachi, and Pindi Stadium in Rawalpindi and declared them fit to host the matches of the eight-team tournament.

It may be noted that new pavilions were constructed at Gaddafi Stadium last year, while the stadium was generally in good shape with its historic entrance intact.

All PCB officials’ offices have been relocated to the National Cricket Academy. Additionally, the PCB faces a time crunch as it awaits the design for the new construction of the three stadiums from a UK-based company.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PCB Pakistan Cricket Board Gaddafi Stadium PCB chairman construction work Mohsin Naqvi Gaddafi Stadium Lahore

Comments

200 characters

70pc upgradation work of Gaddafi Stadium completed

New IPP deals: PM tasks Fatemi to address Siemens’ grievances

TA and lending programme: ADB wing says highest level of divergence displayed

In violation of IMF’s EFF: Ministry drafts incentive plan for semiconductor industry

Tax-related cases: CJP wants dedicated benches for speedy justice

‘No exemption can be granted’: PPRA turns down NADRA’s proposal on restoration of NA Hall

EFS benefits over 1,500 exporters with duty, tax-free imports

Transforming economic landscape: Govt going to unveil ‘home- grown plan’: PM

Contesting multiple seats: Constitutional bench dismisses plea seeking ban

Investment, privatization: Meeting held to review progress

POL products’ prices likely to be increased

Read more stories