AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 134.19 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.05%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.74%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.21%)
DFML 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
DGKC 85.15 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.92%)
FCCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.43%)
FFBL 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
FFL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
HUBC 109.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
MLCF 41.37 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.94%)
NBP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.62%)
OGDC 193.62 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (2.83%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.26%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
PPL 163.85 Increased By ▲ 11.18 (7.32%)
PRL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.82%)
PTC 19.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (10%)
SEARL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.4%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.27%)
TOMCL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.54%)
TPLP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.56%)
TREET 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.38%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (8.85%)
UNITY 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 10,786 Increased By 127.6 (1.2%)
BR30 32,266 Increased By 934.6 (2.98%)
KSE100 100,083 Increased By 813.5 (0.82%)
KSE30 31,193 Increased By 160.9 (0.52%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-29

PTI protest: IHC issues notices in contempt petition

Terence J Sigamony Published 29 Nov, 2024 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notices in contempt petition against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over its November 24 protest.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, on Thursday, heard contempt of court petition filed by the president of the F-7 traders’ association.

Besides issuing the notices, the IHC bench also sought a response from the respondents regarding the November 24 protest.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel Raja RizwanAbbasi argued that despite the clear orders of the high court, thousands of protesters entered Islamabad, disrupting the city’s operations.

In response to the violation of court orders, the bench issued a notice to PTI directing it to submit its reply by next week. The court also issued notices to the secretary of the interior, chief commissioner, deputy commissioner, and Islamabad inspector general (IG), directing them to submit their responses on the next hearing.

In the contempt petition, Jinnah Super Market (Sector F-7) traders urged the IHC to initiate contempt proceedings against the former ruling party for staging protest demonstration in the capital, suspending the daily life and businesses.

The president of Islamabad traders had filed a petition that life in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) comes to a complete halt whenever there is any political activity, protest or sit-in. He contended that the petitioner is a trader by profession and has fundamental right of livelihood and freedom of movement as enshrined in the Constitution.

It was submitted that it is the obligation of respondents No1 to 4 to ensure that whenever there is any political activity or protest, no hindrance is caused in the fundamental rights of the petitioner or for that matter any citizens of ICT.

The last week CJ IHC issued five-page judgment of the petition that fundamental rights of freedom of assembly and movement are provided to the citizens of Pakistan, however, they are subject to proportional and reasonable restrictions. It is also provided in the Constitution that such restrictions are only justifiable through legitimate purposes which must be in the best interest of the larger public, he further wrote.

He noted, “Maintenance of peace and law and order in Islamabad Capital Territory is the responsibility of the Ministry of Interior and ICT Administration and while performing their duties and functions, the principles of proportionality and legitimacy of public purpose and aim bind the said authorities to prevent harsh or disproportionate restrictions which would otherwise amount to unlawful infringement of rights.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IHC PTI

Comments

200 characters

PTI protest: IHC issues notices in contempt petition

New IPP deals: PM tasks Fatemi to address Siemens’ grievances

TA and lending programme: ADB wing says highest level of divergence displayed

In violation of IMF’s EFF: Ministry drafts incentive plan for semiconductor industry

Tax-related cases: CJP wants dedicated benches for speedy justice

‘No exemption can be granted’: PPRA turns down NADRA’s proposal on restoration of NA Hall

EFS benefits over 1,500 exporters with duty, tax-free imports

Transforming economic landscape: Govt going to unveil ‘home- grown plan’: PM

Contesting multiple seats: Constitutional bench dismisses plea seeking ban

Investment, privatization: Meeting held to review progress

POL products’ prices likely to be increased

Read more stories