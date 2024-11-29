PTI protest: IHC issues notices in contempt petition

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notices in contempt petition against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over its November 24 protest.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, on Thursday, heard contempt of court petition filed by the president of the F-7 traders’ association.

Besides issuing the notices, the IHC bench also sought a response from the respondents regarding the November 24 protest.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel Raja RizwanAbbasi argued that despite the clear orders of the high court, thousands of protesters entered Islamabad, disrupting the city’s operations.

In response to the violation of court orders, the bench issued a notice to PTI directing it to submit its reply by next week. The court also issued notices to the secretary of the interior, chief commissioner, deputy commissioner, and Islamabad inspector general (IG), directing them to submit their responses on the next hearing.

In the contempt petition, Jinnah Super Market (Sector F-7) traders urged the IHC to initiate contempt proceedings against the former ruling party for staging protest demonstration in the capital, suspending the daily life and businesses.

The president of Islamabad traders had filed a petition that life in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) comes to a complete halt whenever there is any political activity, protest or sit-in. He contended that the petitioner is a trader by profession and has fundamental right of livelihood and freedom of movement as enshrined in the Constitution.

It was submitted that it is the obligation of respondents No1 to 4 to ensure that whenever there is any political activity or protest, no hindrance is caused in the fundamental rights of the petitioner or for that matter any citizens of ICT.

The last week CJ IHC issued five-page judgment of the petition that fundamental rights of freedom of assembly and movement are provided to the citizens of Pakistan, however, they are subject to proportional and reasonable restrictions. It is also provided in the Constitution that such restrictions are only justifiable through legitimate purposes which must be in the best interest of the larger public, he further wrote.

He noted, “Maintenance of peace and law and order in Islamabad Capital Territory is the responsibility of the Ministry of Interior and ICT Administration and while performing their duties and functions, the principles of proportionality and legitimacy of public purpose and aim bind the said authorities to prevent harsh or disproportionate restrictions which would otherwise amount to unlawful infringement of rights.”

