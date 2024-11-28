AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.26%)
Policy decisions: ECC concerned over delays in implementation

Recorder Report Published November 28, 2024 Updated November 28, 2024 08:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Wednesday expressed concern over delays in the implementation of its decisions and directed the concerned ministries to improve their coordination and work with stakeholder ministries and divisions.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chaired a special meeting of ECC of the Cabinet held at the Finance Division.

Official statement noted that the meeting reviewed the implementation status of various earlier policy decisions of the ECC concerning matters related to finance, interior, industries and production, inter-provincial coordination, housing and works, food security and research, power, national health services regulation and coordination.

Aurangzeb targets Pakistan’s credit rating improvement amid positive indicators

The ECC was briefed on the overall implementation status of its past decisions followed by separate presentations by the relevant ministries on the current status of the issues pending with them and the steps taken and required to get a closure on them.

The ECC noted with concern the delays in the implementation of its decisions and directed the concerned ministries to improve their coordination and work with stakeholder ministries and divisions proactively through a proper escalation mechanism to ensure a timely compliance and completion of the tasks and responsibilities assigned to them for implementation of the ECC’s decisions.

Sources revealed that on May 7, 2024, the ECC directed Housing and Works and Ministry of Interior (CDA) shall share a viable plan for outsourcing maintenance works of federal government buildings.

The federal“ cabinet ratified the decision on May 14, 2024 while memo was issued on May 21, 2024. Later four reminders were sent, however, the stakeholders failed to implement ECC decision, sources added.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik (virtual), federal secretaries, and senior officers from concerned ministries and departments.

