Governor raps Bushra for tarnishing women’s politics

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that Bushra Bibi is tarnishing women’s politics. “I strongly condemn the killing of Rangers and police personnel by miscreants during the protest.

The performance of women in various fields, including business, is commendable,” the governor said during a meeting with a delegation of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Lahore Division at the Governor House Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that peaceful protests are the right of every political party, but violent incidents against law enforcement agencies under the guise of protests are in no way right. He said that the loss of precious lives of Rangers and police personnel by miscreants during the PTI protest is very sad and condemnable. There is no issue that cannot be resolved through mutual negotiations. He said that the PPP believes in promoting the politics of reconciliation.

The governor said that women have an important role in the development and progress of the country and they have become an important part of the society not only in their families but also in their professional careers. He said that the Women Chambers Lahore Division is playing an important role in highlighting the business capabilities of women and ensuring the representation of women in business sector. He said the improvement in the country’s economy and the interest of foreign investors bodes well for a prosperous Pakistan.

On this occasion, the delegation apprised the Governor of Punjab about the aims and objectives of the Women Chamber and WRCI (Women Resource Center and Incubation).

